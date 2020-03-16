Palestrina: Missa Papae Marcelli

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, we sample his Missae Papae Marcelli, a piece which was composed for the feast of the Martyr Pope Marcellus.

This performance is by Oxford Cammerata – Scholar Cantorum of Oxford, conducted by Jeremy Summerly.



