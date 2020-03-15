Palestrina: Lamentationes Ieremiae prophetae

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, , we sample his Lamentationes Ieremiae prophetae, a piece which was composed for Holy Week, since it is from this prophet that the Fathers of the Church draw themes for the betrayal of Christ. The author of this video has illustrated it with images of Our Lady, since the Saints have often put these lamentations in the mouth of Our Lady of sorrows, to understand the sorrow Her sorrow after the burial of Her son and before His resurrection.

This performance is by Pro Cantione Antiqua with Bruno Turner conducting.



