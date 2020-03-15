Liturgy

Palestrina: Lamentationes Ieremiae prophetae

Video Leave a comment

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of  Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, , we sample his Lamentationes Ieremiae prophetae, a piece which was composed for Holy Week, since it is from this prophet that the Fathers of the Church draw themes for the betrayal of Christ. The author of this video has illustrated it with images of Our Lady, since the Saints have often put these lamentations in the mouth of Our Lady of sorrows, to understand the sorrow Her sorrow after the burial of Her son and before His resurrection.

This performance is by Pro Cantione Antiqua with Bruno Turner conducting.

FromRome.Info features at 5 P.M. daily, Rome time, a selection of sacred music for the edification of our readers, so that they can better grasp how contrary to the very nature of Catholic liturgy were the so called “reforms” of Vatican II.

 

Leave a Comment

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.