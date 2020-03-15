Church History, Videos A Tribute to Pope Benedict XVI March 15, 2020 From Rome Editor 3 Comments Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
3 thoughts on “A Tribute to Pope Benedict XVI”
Carissimo Padre, perdonami il “tu”: dico “tu” a Dio, e quindi anche a te. Sei sempre nei miei pensieri. Noi preghiamo sempre per te, come tu preghi e soffri per noi. Osservare nei video la tua delicatezza, il tuo amore; ascoltare le tue parole attente, sagge, piene di conoscenza e di vero amore mi fa piangere di riconoscenza e di dolore. Ma il dolore avrà fine. La riconoscenza mai.
Grazie, Padre!
Lord Jesus, thank Yoou for sending us Pope Benedict in these dark times. All glory be to You Lord. Protect Your church Lord. You promised the gates of hell would not prevail against it. Thy will be done.
