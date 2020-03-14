Priests, read the Psalms!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The clergy of the Catholic Church are required daily to pray the Divine Office. But I ask them, to pray it not just SAY it. And if you do, you will find light for your way.

One lay woman is doing that, and I cite this case as an example to you all. She read Pslam 118, and stopped at verse 165, and she meditated on it. This is the fruit of her meditation….

Much peace have they that love Thy law, and to them there is no stumbling block. Exactly. You notice how people rooted in the Law are not having any crises of faith, not questioning or even trying to declare “wrong” 2000 years of church history and teaching, not calling God names, or blaspheming Him, not raging at people and declaring them “schismatics” for not submitting to a man they freely describe as “a type of Antichrist”, not flailing in their own illogic by insisting that Antipope Bergoglio is simultaneously the standard and principal of unity AND a vector of schism, that Antipope Bergoglio is simultaneously Christ’s Vicar AND a “type of Antichrist”.

She is referring to us Catholics who follow canon law. And you might want to read the rest of her meditation here.