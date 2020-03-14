Palestrina: Missa Aeterna Christi munera

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, whose fame has never been extinguished, we sample his Missa Aeterna Christi munera, so called, because it was composed for the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul, the Hymn for which begins with those words..

This performance is by the Oxford Camerata with Jeremy Summerly conducting



FromRome.Info features at 5 P.M. daily, Rome time, a selection of sacred music for the edification of our readers, so that they can better grasp how contrary to the very nature of Catholic liturgy were the so called “reforms” of Vatican II.