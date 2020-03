by Andrew J. Baalman

Listen to C.S. Lewis and think of this new Corona Virus and all the craziness, all the canceling of sporting seasons, shopping centers, eateries and coffee shops closed, gun shows canceled, everything canceled. He spoke on this during the Second World War!

Stop this panic, Stop This Hysteria! Stop The Madness!

