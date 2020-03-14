Acies Ordinata Munich & Corona Virus: De Mattei needs to respond

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The Italian press has identified how Corona Virus came to Italy, and it was not from China.

Amazingly it was brought to Italy from Bavaria: Munich to be precise. Patient 1, the first Italian identified as infected, was infected by a viral strain subsequently also found at Munich, which led researchers to do a forensic study of person to person contact.

The first Italian to catch Corona Virus, however, does not live at Munich. He lives at Codogno, a small town north of Piacenza, in the Italian region of Lombardia, now the epicenter for contagion for the entire nation.

He reported the first symptoms appeared around January 25, according to a report in Il Giornale this week. He had visited Munich for a short trip and then returned to Italy. Who this Italian patient is the press cannot reveal for health privacy reasons.

Likewise, the first patient in Germany reported his first symptoms on January 24, according to IL Sole 24, the largest newspaper of Southern Italy. According to DW, He suspects he contracted it from a colleague at his place of work, Webasto, who had come from Shanghai, China to a mutual training course for the automobile parts supplier. This colleague contracted it from her parents who are from Wuhan. A number of other cases subsequently appeared at his place of work, which health authorities immediately shut down.

The incubation period for Corona Virus 19 is 2 to 14 days according to the US Center for Disease and Control, as Healthline is reporting. But the median or average rate of the appearance of infection by symptoms is 5 days.

That means both patients were infected by someone between January 11/12 and January 22/23. And the most likely date for infection at Munich by both these men was January 19/20.

Acies Ordinata, the media stunt group of Traditional Catholics who stand in lines in public places and pray the Rosary as a sign of disagreement with Church leaders, held an impromptu event at Munich on Saturday, January 18, 2020. All the public faces of Trad. In were present: Dr. Roberto de Mattei of the Lepanto Foundation, here at Rome, Mr. Michale Matt Jr, of The Remnant, in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA, Mr. John Henry Westen, of LifeSite News, etc.. (Source).

Father Z, a popular blogger on all things regarding the Ancient Latin Mass was irate that he was not invited, and posted about the event on the same day.

Whether the first Italian to contract Corona Virus 19 at Munich attended the Acies Ordinata Event is not known. But I think Dr. Roberto de Mattei should give a public answer, whether anyone from Northern Italy attended this event. And were they from Codogno? I think this is necessary simply because of the health risk to others who attended and for the sake of national security here in Italy.

Even if patient 1 did not attend the event, Dr. de Mattei has a grave moral obligation, I think, to notify all who did attend, because they were in Munich when the infection was being spread.

I do know from a friend, that as soon as Michael Matt, Jr. returned from Munich, he announced that he was taking a 2 week vacation. I assume that it was to be with his son, who had just lost a foot in an accident, but now I am not so sure.

