Those who fear the acts of religion, in times of panic, are unbelievers

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
If you ever wondered if your local bishop was a man of faith, or a faker, you will soon have — if not already — a clear and undeniable testimony: whether he closes the churches of your Diocese and suspended the celebration of the Sacraments.
Because if you have no faith, then religion of any kind is to your merely a superstition of the sentiment, which must be dispensed with for higher things: physical life.
But if you have the Catholic Faith, then the Catholic religion is something you recognize AS MORE IMPORTANT TO LIFE than even physical life or the risk of infection.
It is just that simple.
Hi Br. Bugnolo,
Greeting from US, saw on your interview the other day that you’re originally from Morristown, we’re right around the corner in Berkeley Heights. Our Cardinal just cancelled all Masses in our diocese as well as my parents’ Bishop in PA did the same. Our schools (Catholic and public) will be closed next week. As you said in another post, I too immediately thought of the message of Our Lady of Akita. I also remembered the online news last October that Sister Sasagawa after years/decades? of silence said an Angel had a new message of “Put on ashes and pray for a repentant rosary every day.”
David
Small world! She was right, we need to pray, to as to be delivered from the plague of faithless bishops.
Social separation is one of ways we have of fighting this pandemic. If the State issued an order to cancel any meeting of say, 250 or more, I believe the Bishop must obey and close down Mass in his diocese.
Michael,
Temporal authorities have no authority over the Church. If God the Creator is the author of the Sacraments, stop and think that He just might have made Sacraments which are not the cause of infection?
