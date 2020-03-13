Those who fear the acts of religion, in times of panic, are unbelievers

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

If you ever wondered if your local bishop was a man of faith, or a faker, you will soon have — if not already — a clear and undeniable testimony: whether he closes the churches of your Diocese and suspended the celebration of the Sacraments.

Because if you have no faith, then religion of any kind is to your merely a superstition of the sentiment, which must be dispensed with for higher things: physical life.

But if you have the Catholic Faith, then the Catholic religion is something you recognize AS MORE IMPORTANT TO LIFE than even physical life or the risk of infection.

It is just that simple.

+ + +