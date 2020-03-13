Salus populi romani: March 14, 2020

Perpetual Novena

THESE PRAYERS ARE SAID EACH MIDNIGHT

IN FRONT OF THE BASILICA OF SANTA MARIA MAGGIORE AT ROME

WE INVITE YOU TO JOIN US VIA VIDEO

AT FROM ROME INFO VIDEO

(Our English translation in Blue — Prayer will be said in Italian and Latin: Black)

The Prophetic Prayer of Pope Benedict XVI



TO OUR LADY OF SANTA MARIA MAGGIORE



KNOWN AT ROME AS: SALUS POPULI ROMANI*

(May 7, 2005)

In Nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti. Amen.

Tutta Santa, degna di ogni onore,

Tu la migliore offerta

che l’umanità possa presentare a Dio.

All Holy, Worthy of every honor,

Thou, the best offering

Which humanity can present to God.

Vergine Madre, Madre sempre vergine,

supplichi materna al Figlio Tuo.

Virgin Mother, Ever-Virgin Mother,

Offer a maternal supplication to Thy Son.

Conduci sino al porto la barca della Chiesa,

scansando gli scogli ​​e vincendo i mar rossi.

Bring the Barque of the Church to port,

avoiding the reefs and overcoming red seas.

Custodisci questa città;

Conforta chi vi giunge,

senza tetto né difesa,

ed estendi a tutti il Tuo sostegno.

Guard this City;

Comfort who comes here,

without shelter nor defense,

and extend Your protection to all.



Con fede professiamo a Te, Genetrice di Dio;

Con amore Ti onoriamo,

Con speranza Ti preghiamo,

Ti proclamiamo beata.

With faith we profess Thee, Mother of God;

With love we honor Thee;

we hope we pray Thee

We proclaim Thee blessed.

Tu, mia Signora, mio conforto da Dio,

aiuto alla mia inesperienza,

accogli la preghiera che rivolgo a Te.

Thou, My Lady, My consolation from God,

help for my inexperience,

receive the supplication which I make to Thee.

Tu per tutti fonte di gioia,

rendimi degno di esultare insieme a Te.

Thou, who for all are a fountain of joy,

make me worthy to exult together with Thee.

Guarda l’assemblea dei credenti,

Madre del Salvatore;

allontana da loro sventure e afflizioni;

liberali dal male e dal maligno;

proteggili con l’abbondanza della Tua benevolenza.

Watch over the assembly of believers,

Mother of the Savior;

remove from them the misfortunes and afflictions;

free them from evil and from the Evil One;

protect them with the abundance of Thy benevolence.

Al ritorno glorioso del Tuo Figlio, nostro Dio,

difendi con la Tua materna intercessione

la nostra fragilità umana

ed accompagnaci sino alla vita eterna

con la Tua mano gentile,

Tu che sei potente, perche Madre.

At the glorious return of Thy Son, our God,

defend with Thy maternal intercession

our human fragility

and accompany us unto eternal life

with Thy gentle hand,

Thou who art powerful, as a Mother.

Amen.

77 Our Fathers, that is 7 Rosary Decades of Our Fathers.

3 in Latin

71 in Italian — Or say them in your own tongue.

3 in Latin

3 Gloria Patri

Sacro Cuore di Gesù, abbi pietà di noi!

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us!



Cuore Immacolato di Maria, prega per noi!

Immaculate Hert of mary, pray for us!



San Giuseppe, Patrono della Chiesa, prega per noi!

Saint Joseph, Patron of the Church, pray for us!



PREGHIERA A SAN MICHELE ARCANGELO

San Michele Arcangelo, difendici nella battaglia, contro la perfidia e le insidie del diavolo sii Tu il nostro sostegno. Che Dio eserciti il suo domino su di lui, noi supplichevoli Lo preghiamo! E tu, Principe delle milizie celesti, ricaccia nell’inferno satana e gli altri spiriti maligni, che si aggirano in questa Città a perdizione delle anime.

PRAYER TO SAINT MICHAEL, THE ARCHANGEL

Saint Michale, the Archangel, defend us in battle, be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the Devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, o prince of the Heavenly Host, by the Divine Power, cast into Hell Satan and all the evils spirit who prowl about this City seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.

San Gabriele Arcangelo, prega per noi!

Saint Gabriel the Archangel, pray for us!

San Raffaele Arcangelo, prega per noi!

Saint Raphael the Archangel, pray for us!

San Franceco di Assisi, prega per noi!

Saint Francis of Assisi, pray for us!

San Antonio di Padova, prega per noi!

Saint Anthony of Padua, pray for us!

Santa Rosalia di Palermo, prega per noi!

Saint Rosalia of Palermo, pray for us!



Beata Anna Caterina Emmerich, prega per noi e prega con noi!

Bl. Ann Catherine Emmerich, pray for us and pray with us!

In Nomine Patris et Filii e Spiritus Sancti. Amen.

HYMN TO OUR LADY

SALUS POPULI ROMANI

Al tuo tempio secolare

di ori e marmi rilucente

siamo accorsi ad implorare

il materno tuo favor.

At Thy Ancient Temple

of shinning gold and marble

we have come to implore

Thy Materna favor.



R. O Maria Madre Santa

tu del popolo romano

sei salvezza luce e guida,

nostra speme e nostro amor,

sei salvezza luce e guida

nostra speme e nostro amore.

Refrain: O Maria, Holy Mother

Thou art of the Roman People

the salvation, light and guide,

our hope and our love,

Thou art the salvation, light and guide

our hope and our love.

Col Prodigio della Neve,

segnò il luogo in piena estate,

dell’augusta tua dimora,

il supremo tuo favor.



With the prodigy of the Snow,

Thou signed this place in high summer,

of August as Thy dwelling,

as Thy supreme favor.

R. O Maria Madre Santa

tu del popolo romano

sei salvezza luce e guida,

nostra speme e nostro amor,

sei salvezza luce e guida

nostra speme e nostro amore.

Refrain: O Maria, Holy Mother

Thou art of the Roman People

the salvation, light and guide,

our hope and our love,

Thou art the salvation, light and guide

our hope and our love.

* Salus populi Romani, is Latin, for The Salvation of the Roman People. It is the ancient title of the Icon of Our Lady see at the top of this article.

