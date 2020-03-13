Palestrina: Missa sine nomine

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, whose fame has never been extinguished, we sample his Missa sine nomine, so called, because it bore no title.

This performance is by the Koorproject Rotterdam and is conducted by Maarten Michielsen.

FromRome.Info features at 5 P.M. daily, Rome time, a selection of sacred music for the edification of our readers, so that they can better grasp how contrary to the very nature of Catholic liturgy were the so called “reforms” of Vatican II.