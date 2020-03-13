I have my doubts … about the Corona panic

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Now that the Marxists have us right where they have always dreamed, in their wildest of dreams, to have us, I have my doubts that they will ever let us go.

I am speaking about the shutting down and locking of all Catholic Churches and the house to house detention which is now enforce in Italy.

We are deprived of all meaningful human interaction with every other person or neighbor, friend or relative. We are forced to get all our information through the internet or TV, media which are highly controlled or filtered or capable of being such.

Seeing that lefties have no interior life, no morals, no ethics and no scruples, what motive would they ever have in giving us back the liberties which we were using to oppose them?

I do not want to be alarmist, but I have my doubts.

No one ever gave the Italian Prime Minister any authority to impose martial law on the nation. He is not even the President of Italy, who alone has this power according to the constitution.

And the Prime Minister certainly does not have the right to suspend the Constitutional rights of the citizens regardless of what calamity befalls Italy.

So I have my doubts, and as this sort of raw and vicious grab for power spreads round the world, making us all like denizens of the Maoist Tyranny of China, I think you should cultivate some doubt too.

