De Donatis partially withdraws hateful interdict; implies Bergoglio is not the Pope

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
In the course of not even 24 hours, Angelo De Donatis, the acting Vicar of Rome, has gone from imposing an interdict upon all the faithful of the Eternal City from entering Churches and chapels, to pray the Rosary or adore the Most Blessed Sacrament, to removing the same, but only as much as regards Parish Churches of the City.
You can read his new Decree here.
I sense from the Italian used, that Angelo De Donatis was forced to issue the decree closing all the Church by Jorge Mario Bergoglio. I say this, because, in his partial revocation of the terms of his first decree, he does not name Bergoglio, but seemingly identifies him with the words:
La Chiesa di Roma, in piena comunione con il suo Vescovo, Supremo Pastore della Chiesa Universale, è consapevole …
That is, he did NOT call him the Pope! Nor did he call him the Successor of Saint Peter!
In fact, he seems to be making a reference to the Declaratio of Pope Benedict XVI, of Feb. 11, 2013 — commonly called Pope Benedict’s renunciation — wherein the Holy Father calls the one to succeed him the Supreme Pontiff, but not the Successor of Saint Peter, nor the Roman Pontiff.
If my observation is correct, this represents a massive shift among the clergy of the Diocese of Rome. The hateful shutting of all the Churches may have made them realize that Bergoglio cannot be the true Pope, because he lacks entirely the charismatic gift or munus of the Petrine Office.
In the meantime, I predict further modifications of the decree, because the religious of the city, who do not run parishes depend upon the support of the faithful of the city, and will shortly demand that their own churches be opened again, especially since most of them are backed by international religious institutes with a lot of ecclesiastical, political and financial power.
If this be the case, then it will represent the first united push back by the Church of Rome against Bergoglio’s claim to power. And that will be truly a changing of the tide.
If the Corona panic has caused this, then we should thank God for it. In the mean time, let us remember all the deceased in these last months — from whatever cause — in particular those who have been denied a public funeral, in our prayers!
+ + +
Support FromRome.Info
Help us take on the established Catholic Media who are controlled opposition. They are promoting schism from Pope Benedict, and remain silent at the heresies and schisms of Jorge Mario Bergoglio. We cannot let the St. Gallen Mafia win the information war, which they are presently doing through controlled media. — TO FIGHT THIS WAR we need your generous financial support. — Funds go to Ordo Militaris Inc., and are capital gifts for this Apostolate.
$10.00
4 thoughts on “De Donatis partially withdraws hateful interdict; implies Bergoglio is not the Pope”
Of course PF issued that order, no-one else would take it on themselves. It’s a great pity PBXVI didn’t overrule it when announced. Maybe the rest of the Cardinals & Bishops will rethink their position & join in the effort to have a thorough & transparent investigation into the validity of PBXVI’s resignation & the conclave that followed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keep the good news coming Brother.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Br Bugnolo, I sincerely hope that you are right about a concerted push back against Bergoglio.
However, while you and Canon lawyers and a few other well informed Catholics hold terminological precision to be important – because it is – Bergoglio & Co. don’t care a fig for it.
What makes you believe that this isn’t just another hasty tactical retreat or gaslighting manoeuvre?
LikeLike
Paul, you might be right, but in Italy to change 180 degrees in 36 hours shows a lack of resolve, a lack of fortitude, a lack of character, and an utter lack of leadership. It is a big loss of face, and that means the pressure was tremendous. There must have been sustained opposition from more than 66% of the pastors of the city. And in Italian culture that is equivalent to a vote of no confidence. Wait for it, but there will be talk of resignation. I make this call as an anthropologist who has lived in Italy for 6 years, over the space of 15 years.
LikeLike