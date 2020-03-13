Action Item: Help Our Lady get Her Supplica live on Youtube!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Every night from Rome, Italy, at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, I produce a video for the Perpetual Supplica to Our Lady, Salus Populi Romani. This is what the recorded video from last night looked like:

The title Salus Populi Romani, which is Latin for “The Salvation of the Roman people”, is the title of an ancient icon kept in Our Lady’s Basilica since the 1600’s. Here at this Basilica the faithful of Rome have ever sought the help of Our Lady in trials and tribulations.

