Pope Benedict XVI & Santa Maria Maggiore

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI has a great devotion to Our Lady. And as the Roman Pontiff he had occasion to visit the chief place for Her devotion in the Eternal City, which is the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

Here is a video from his first year of pontificate, which shows how beautiful the basilica is and reminds us of happier times:

In this moving video, we see the Holy Father come as Pope for the first time to Our Lady’s Basilica. It was on this occasion that he gave the prophetic prayer, which is said each night at the beginning of the Perpetual Supplica to Our Lady, Salus populi romani:

(Our English translation in Blue — Original in Italian: Black)

The Prophetic Prayer of Pope Benedict XVI



TO OUR LADY OF SANTA MARIA MAGGIORE



KNOWN AT ROME AS: SALUS POPULI ROMANI*

(May 7, 2005)

Tutta Santa, degna di ogni onore,

Tu la migliore offerta

che l’umanità possa presentare a Dio.

All Holy, Worthy of every honor,

Thou, the best offering

Which humanity can present to God.

Vergine Madre, Madre sempre vergine,

supplichi materna al Figlio Tuo.

Virgin Mother, Ever-Virgin Mother,

Offer a maternal supplication to Thy Son.

Conduci sino al porto la barca della Chiesa,

scansando gli scogli ​​e vincendo i mar rossi.

Bring the Barque of the Church to port,

avoiding the reefs and overcoming red seas.

Custodisci questa città;

Conforta chi vi giunge,

senza tetto né difesa,

ed estendi a tutti il Tuo sostegno.

Guard this City;

Comfort who comes here,

without shelter nor defense,

and extend Your protection to all.



Con fede professiamo a Te, Genetrice di Dio;

Con amore Ti onoriamo,

Con speranza Ti preghiamo,

Ti proclamiamo beata.

With faith we venerate Thee, Mother of God;

With love we honor Thee;

we hope to come before Thee

and through Thee to proclaim every blessedness.

Tu, mia Signora, mio conforto da Dio,

aiuto alla mia inesperienza,

accogli la preghiera che rivolgo a Te.

Thou, My Lady, My consolation from God,

help for my inexperience,

receive the supplication which I make to Thee.

Tu per tutti fonte di gioia,

rendimi degno di esultare insieme a Te.

Thou, who for all are a fountain of joy,

make me worthy to exult together with Thee.

Guarda l’assemblea dei credenti,

Madre del Salvatore;

allontana da loro sventure e afflizioni;

liberali dal male e dal maligno;

proteggili con l’abbondanza della Tua benevolenza.

Watch over the assembly of believers,

Mother of the Savior;

remove from them the misfortunes and afflictions;

free them from evil and from the Evil One;

protect them with the abundance of Thy benevolence.

Al ritorno glorioso del Tuo Figlio, nostro Dio,

difendi con la Tua materna intercessione

la nostra fragilità umana

ed accompagnaci sino alla vita eterna

con la Tua mano gentile,

Tu che sei potente, perche Madre.

At the glorious return of Thy Son, our God,

defend with Thy maternal intercession

our human fragility

and accompany us unto eternal life

with Thy gentle hand,

Thou who art powerful, as a Mother.

Amen.

+ + +