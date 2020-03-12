Liturgy

Palestrina: Missa O Sacrum convivium

Video Leave a comment

Today we begin our perusal of the sacred repertoire of  Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, whose fame has never been extinguished. He came to Rome in 1537, when he began as a cantor at Santa Maria Maggiore, and 14 years later he was in the service of Pope Julius III, who was also from Palestrina.

Today, we sample his Missa O Sacrum convivium, a Mass in honor of Christ’s Incarnation.

This performance is by the Christ Church Cathedral Choir, Oxford, England directed by Stephen Darlington.

FromRome.Info features at 5 P.M. daily, Rome time, a selection of sacred music for the edification of our readers, so that they can better grasp how contrary to the very nature of Catholic liturgy were the so called “reforms” of Vatican II.

 

Leave a Comment

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.