Host-like Solar phenomenon appears over Vatican

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The video filmed, yesterday, March 11, 2010, by an Italian who works along the Via Conciliazione, recorded the unusually solar phenomenon — produced by high humidity in the atmosphere — which made the Sun’s ray refract in the shape of a large Blessed Sacrament, according to the judgement of the author of the video. I agree.

The author, speaking in Italian, seems to want to say that with the Vatican and the Churches of Rome closed, the Host appears to be appearing to remind the Faithful that He is their God and they should take confidence in them. I agree. I believe this phenomenon is a reproach to the Vatican authorities who induced the Bishops of the World to close churches and deny the faithful the Sacrament.

Let the Vatican take note. First the Lord sends gentile reminders, then stern warnings, then punishments.

  1. O’ Terrible , O’ Most Holy, Powerful, Inmortal
    Sovereign, Lord God, we bow and kneel before Thee,
    in Your Most Holy Sacrament, and beg thee to thrust Bergoglio out of Thy Holy Church, and beg Thee pardon for all the sacrileges, blasphemies, heresies and impurities committed by Bergoglio and his subjects, for having suspended Thy Holy and Perpetual Sacrifice. Pardon us! Pardon us! Pardon us!

