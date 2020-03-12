Bergoglian Vicar of Rome imposes Interdict upon all the faithful

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The Bergoglians are totally faithless and insane. They are also extremely cruel and ruthless. This is proven by the fact, that Father Angelo De Donatis, the Bergoglian in the Vicariate of Rome has just attempted to impose the canonical penalty of Interdict upon all the Faithful of the Eternal city, by ordering all the Churches and Chapels closed and forbidding the Faithful from entering them!

This appears to be a vindictive response to the heroic declaration of Father Franz Xaver Brandmayr who said he would not close his church nor deny the faithful to attend his private daily mass, unless they force him.

Needless to say, this is a complete betray of the Gospel, worthy of a Judas Iscariot. The few faithful who were still coming to Church to pray the rosary of adore the Most Blessed Sacrament are locked out! When will this madness end!

Here is My translation of the absurd decree! But first, the central part of the Italian Original (Source):

SI DISPONE

che il n. 1 del Decreto prot. 446/20 dell’8 marzo u.s. venga così modificato:

1. Sino a venerdì 3 aprile 2020 l’accesso alle chiese parrocchiali e non parrocchiali della Diocesi di Roma, aperte al pubblico (cf. cann. 1214 ss C.I.C.), e più in generale agli edifici di culto di qualunque genere aperti al pubblico, viene interdetto a tutti i fedeli. Rimangono accessibili solo gli oratori di comunità stabilmente costituite (religiose, monastiche, ecc.: cf. can. 1223 C.I.C.), limitatamente alle medesime collettività che abitualmente ne usufruiscono in quanto in loco residenti e conviventi, con interdizione all’accesso dei fedeli che non sono membri stabili delle predette comunità.

I fedeli sono in conseguenza dispensati dall’obbligo di soddisfare al precetto festivo (cf. cann. 1246-1248 C.I.C.).

Sarà cura dei sacerdoti responsabili dell’esercizio di culto nei singoli luoghi (Parroci, Rettori, Cappellani, ecc.) attivarsi per dar seguito a questa disposizione, innanzitutto con la chiusura delle aule di culto e con ogni altra iniziativa idonea allo scopo.

Ricordiamo che questa disposizione è per il bene comune. Accogliamo le Parole di Gesù che ci dice «dove sono due o tre riuniti nel mio nome, io sono in mezzo a loro» (Mt. 18.20). In questo tempo, ancora di più, le nostre case sono Chiese domestiche.

Vi benedico, affidandovi tutti ancora una volta alla materna intercessione della Madonna del Divino Amore.

Dato in Roma, dalla sede del Vicariato nel Palazzo Apostolico Lateranense, il giorno 12 marzo A. D. 2020.

Prot. n. 468/20

12 marzo 2020

My English translation:

IT IS ORDERED

that the Decree issued in prot. 446/20 on March 8, is to be modified accordingly

1. Until Friday, April 3, 2020, access to the parrochial and non parrochial Churches of the Diocese of Rome, open to the public, and more generally all the buildings of worship of any kind open to the public, is interdicted to all the faithful. There remain accessible only the Oratories of stably constituted communities (religios, monastic, etc., cf. canon 1223), in a manner limited to the same communities which habitually use them inasmuch as they are residents in the place, with interdiction to approach to the faithful who are not stable members of the aforesaid communities.

The Faithful are, in consequence, dispensed from the obligation to satisfy Sunday obligation (cf. canons 1246-1248).

It will be the care of the priests responsible for the exercise of worship in each place (Pastors, Rectors, Chaplains etc.) to take action to observe this arrangement, above all by the closure of the places of worship and with every other suitable initiative to that purpose.

Let us remember that this arrangement is for the common good. Let us hear the words of Jesus who says: Where there are two or three united in My Name, I am there in their midst (Matthew 18:20). In this time, more than every, our homes are our Domestic churches.

I bless you, entrusting to you all once again to the Maternal Intercession of Our Lady of Divine Love.

Given at Rome, from the office of the Vicar in the Apostolic Palace of the Lateran, on the 12th of March 2020 A. D..

Prot. n. 468/20