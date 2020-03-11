Faith

Show your faith! Now is the time!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Just as it was an act of infinite Mercy that the Son of God should descend from Heaven to save us, so it is an act of the greatest mercy to proclaim the truths and confidence of our Holy Faith in this world of darkness and sin.

There are many ways of doing it. Be creative.

The image above is a car, here at Rome, owned by 2 consecrated virgins, who are very zealous daughters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. And their zeal shows it.

The Italian words, written on both sides of the car, mean:  My Immaculate Heart will triumph!

 

