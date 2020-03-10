Palestrina: Missa in duplicitus minoribus

Today we begin our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, whose fame have never been extinguished. He came to Rome in 1537, when he began as a cantor at Santa Maria Maggiore, and 14 years later he was in the service of Pope Julius III, who was also from Palestrina.

Today, we sample his Missa in duplicitus minoribus, or Mass in a double minor, for 5 voices.

FromRome.Info features at 5 P.M. daily, Rome time, a selection of sacred music for the edification of our readers, so that they can better grasp how contrary to the very nature of Catholic liturgy were the so called “reforms” of Vatican II.