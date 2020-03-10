Italian Bishops excommunicate Italians, praise China

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Silence is tacit consent. But praise is explicit approval.

Catholics from all over the world found it incomprehensible that the Vatican would sign an accord with the Marxist tyranny of China that would require Catholics in China to embrace heretical and schismatic clergy of the patriotic Church and call them “Catholics”. But so much has that accord changed things, that in the letter denouncing Cardinal Zen of Hong Kong, Cardinal Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals implied that whereas before the independent Church in China was that of the government, now the clandestine Church — the illegal one — the Vatican recognizes to be the Catholic!

The implications of all of this are that the Catholic Church has been taken over at its summit by Marxists and that they are fully aiming to do to the Church what China did to the Church in China.

It seems a preposterous inference. But daily events are proving it true! Now any Catholic priest in Italy can be arrested for the crime of saying Mass in public. Baptisms, Marriages, Confirmations, even funerals for the dead are also illegal. Or so the Bishops’ Conference would have you think.

And the Bishops will let them be arrested! They have banned the Sacraments, in attempt to give force to a governmental decree from which the Church is immune by law!

This was a decision of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Italy, which has NO authority in Canon Law or civil law to give orders to anyone!

But in Italy there is a Lateran Pact, which the Popes since Pius XI have used to defend the liberty of the Church in Italy.

Yet at the emanation of the decree of the left wing Government here in Italy: silence. No opposition. And indeed, approval.

This can be seen in today’s issue of the Avvenire, the official newspaper of the Italian Bishops’ Conference. Article after Article tells the reader to comply with the government, accept that there are no more masses. Watch the mass of Bergoglio on the internet!

And no word on who made the decision to order the Bishops and clergy of Italy to stop public services. How like the Marxist Party!

The alliance of the Bishops with China in persecuting the Church seems complete. Even the Avvenire, while counseling acceptance of having no Sacraments, praises China for having come out of the darkness of the stigma of having the Corona Virus. Now everyone has it! No more anti-Chinese prejudice!

Is not that what Christianity is all about?

If you do not believe me, read pages 12 and 15 of today’s edition:

