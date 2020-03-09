Salus populi romani: March 10, 2020

Perpetual Novena

Our English translation in Blue — Prayer will be said in Italian and Latin: Black

The Prophetic Prayer of Pope Benedict XVI



TO OUR LADY OF SANTA MARIA MAGGIORE



KNOWN AT ROME AS: SALUS POPULI ROMANI*

(May 7, 2005)

In Nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti. Amen.

Tutta Santa, degna di ogni onore,

Tu sei la migliore offerta

che l’umanità possa offrire a Dio.

All Holy, Worthy of every honor,

Thou art the best offering

Which humanity can offer to God.

Vergine Madre, sempre vergine Madre,

rivolgi una supplica materna al Tuo Figlio.

Virgin Mother, always a virgin Mother,

Offer a maternal supplication to Thy Son.

Porta la barca della Chiesa al porto,

evitando le insidie ​​e superando le onde.

Bring the Barque of the Church to port,

evading the snares and overcoming the waves.

Proteggi questa città;

Confortate coloro che la raggiungono,

senza riparo o difesa,

ed estendono il Vostro sostegno a tutti.

Protect this City;

Comfort those who come to her,

without shelter or defense,

and share Your protection with all.



Con fede Ti veneriamo, Madre di Dio;

Con amore Ti onoriamo;

speriamo di venire da Te

e per Te proclamare ogni beatitudine.

With faith we venerate Thee, Mother of God;

With love we honor Thee;

we hope to come before Thee

and thorugh Thee to proclaim every blessedness.

Tu, mia Signora, la Mia consolazione di Dio,

aiuto della mia inesperienza,

accogli la supplica che rivolgo a Te.

Thou, My Lady, My consolation from God,

help for my inexperience,

receive the supplication which I make to Thee.

Tu, che per tutti sei fonte di gioia,

rendimi degno di esultare insieme a Te.

Thou, who for all are a fountain of joy,

make me worthy to exult together with Thee.

Guarda l’assemblea dei credenti,

Madre del Salvatore;

rimuovi disgrazie e afflizioni da loro;

liberali dal male e dal maligno;

proteggili con l’abbondanza della Tua benevolenza.

Watch over the assembly of believers,

Mother of the Savior;

remove from them the misfortunes and afflictions;

free them from evil and from the Evil One;

protect them with the abundance of Thy benevolence.

Al ritorno glorioso del Tuo Figlio, nostro Dio,

difendi con la Tua materna intercessione

la nostra fragilità umana

e accompagnaci alla vita eterna

con la Tua mano amorevole,

Tu che sei potente, per essere Madre.

At the glorious return of Thy Son, our God,

defend with Thy maternal intercession

our frail humanity

and accompany us to eternal life

with Thy loving hand,

Thou who art powreful, by being our Mother.

Amen.

77 Our Fathers, that is 7 Rosary Decades of Our Fathers.

3 in Latin

71 in Italian — Or say them in your own tongue.

3 in Latin

3 Gloria Patri

Sacro Cuore di Gesù, abbi pietà di noi!

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us!



Cuore Immacolato di Maria, prega per noi!

Immaculate Hert of mary, pray for us!



San Giuseppe, Patrono della Chiesa, prega per noi!

Saint Joseph, Patron of the Church, pray for us!



PREGHIERA A SAN MICHELE ARCANGELO

San Michele Arcangelo, difendici nella battaglia, contro la perfidia e le insidie del diavolo sii Tu il nostro sostegno. Che Dio eserciti il suo domino su di lui, noi supplichevoli Lo preghiamo! E tu, Principe delle milizie celesti, ricaccia nell’inferno satana e gli altri spiriti maligni, che si aggirano in questa Città a perdizione delle anime.

PRAYER TO SAINT MICHAEL, THE ARCHANGEL

Saint Michale, the Archangel, defend us in battle, be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the Devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, o prince of the Heavenly Host, by the Divine Power, cast into Hell Satan and all the evils spirit who prowl about this City seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.

San Gabriele Arcangelo, prega per noi!

Saint Gabriel the Archangel, pray for us!

San Raffaele Arcangelo, prega per noi!

Saint Raphael the Archangel, pray for us!

San Franceco di Assisi, prega per noi!

Saint Francis of Assisi, pray for us!

San Antonio di Padova, prega per noi!

Saint Anthony of Padua, pray for us!

Beata Anna Caterina Emmerich, prega per noi e prega con noi!

Bl. Ann Catherine Emmerich, pray for us and pray with us!

In Nomine Patris et Filii e Spiritus Sancti. Amen.

* Salus populi Romani, is Latin, for The Salvation of the Roman People. It is the ancient title of the Icon of Our Lady see at the top of this article.

