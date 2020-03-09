Report from Vatican: Italian Episcopal Conference exploits crisis to suspend all services in Italy

FromRome.Info reports from the Vatican, this morning at 11:30 A.M.

+ + +

If you would like to help Brother Bugnolo do live transmissions from Rome, please subscribe to From Rome Info Video (Click here). He needs only another 400 subscribers to get permission from YouTube to make live reports for free.

___________

CREDITS: The Featured Image is a screen shot of the news page of the Italian Episcopal Conference showing their public statement regarding the new government decree.