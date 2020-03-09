FromRome.Info reports from the Vatican, this morning at 11:30 A.M.
+ + +
If you would like to help Brother Bugnolo do live transmissions from Rome, please subscribe to From Rome Info Video (Click here). He needs only another 400 subscribers to get permission from YouTube to make live reports for free.
___________
CREDITS: The Featured Image is a screen shot of the news page of the Italian Episcopal Conference showing their public statement regarding the new government decree.
Support FromRome.Info
Help us take on the established Catholic Media who are controlled opposition. They are promoting schism from Pope Benedict, and remain silent at the heresies and schisms of Jorge Mario Bergoglio. We cannot let the St. Gallen Mafia win the information war, which they are presently doing through controlled media. — TO FIGHT THIS WAR we need your generous financial support. — Funds go to Ordo Militaris Inc., and are capital gifts for this Apostolate.
$10.00
2 thoughts on “Report from Vatican: Italian Episcopal Conference exploits crisis to suspend all services in Italy”
Thanks for the update Br. Alexis. What we are seeing all over the world is panic to the imagined impact of coronavirus which the facts do not support. The death rate in minimal and no different that what would be expected from the normal flu we have every year.
For those given to paranoid theories this rollout of overblown panic reaction by governments could be seen as orchestrated since there is simply not sufficient information now at hand to make intelligent decisions it seems to me.
The question is why the extreme reactions by governments and now the Church? Do they know something we don’t?
LikeLiked by 1 person