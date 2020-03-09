NOW IS FULFILLED THE PROPHECY OF AKITA

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Lord, to whom shall we go?

Now that the faithful of all of Italy have been denied the Sacraments by the Bergoglian Bishops, no one can receive Our Lord in the Most Blessed Sacrament!

This is a most terrible blow to the faith of believing Catholics.

But it is also a most terrible scourge.

If the Bishops of Italy think they will avoid the punishments of God by doing such things, God will shortly make it clear that rather they shall increase them!

Right now, undoubtedly, there are some saints alive on Earth. That God cannot give Himself in the Sacrament to them and to all those in the state of grace, here in Italy, a land of saints, it will be the cause of the most extreme Divine Anger possible.

NOW IS FULFILLED THE PROPHECY OF AKITA

Our Lady warned us that there would come a time when all we would have would be Her Rosary and the sign of Her Son, the Sign of the Cross. It has happened. The Faithful have been refused communion by the Bishops of Italy. This is a sin of schism of the most horrible and satanic kind.

Will the Mass and Sacraments be restored to the Faithful after April 3? or will Bergoglio continue the suspension for 3 and half years, as Saint John the Apostle warns the AntiChrist will do in the Book of the Apocalypse?

When the Mass returns, will it be the same Mass, or will they replace the Sacrifice with the adoration of Pachamama or Islamic prayers?

Anything is possible with atheists.

You see, I told you, the assertion that ministerium means munus, in the Declaratio of Pope Benedict, is a grave error which implies the denial of the entire Catholic Religion and puts the Bishops in schism from Christ. They have now sealed their sin with schism also from the faithful!

___________

