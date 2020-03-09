A Commentary on the prophecies of Bl. Emmerich – Part III

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

This series will have four installments, one for each paragraph of the prophecies given to Bl. Emmerich in 1820 regarding the crisis of the two popes

Though I have previously commented on Bl. Emmerich’s prophecies here in 2014 and here in 2015, this series regards the prophecies she received in 1820 in regard to the two popes, as cited here.

In this third and fourth installment, I will comment on the prophecies Bl. Emmerich received on the Feast of Saint Louis IX, King of France, Leader of the 7th and 8th Crusades, member of the Third Order of Saint Francis of Assisi.

Third Installment



August 25, 1820: “I do not know in what manner I was taken to Rome last night, but I found myself near the Church of St. Mary Major, and I saw many poor people who were greatly distressed and worried because the Pope was to be seen nowhere, and also on account of the restlessness and the alarming rumors in the city. These people did not seem to expect the church doors to open; they only wanted to pray outside. An inner urging had led them there individually. But I was in the Church and I opened the doors. They came in, surprised and frightened because the doors had opened. It seems to me that I was behind the door, and they could not see me. There was no office on in the Church, but the Sanctuary lamps were lit. The people prayed quite peacefully.“ „Then I saw an apparition of the Mother of God, and she said that the tribulation would be very great. She added that these people must pray fervently with outstretched arms, be it only long enough to say three Our Fathers. This was the way her Son prayed for them on the Cross. They must rise at twelve at night and pray in this manner; and they must keep coming to the Church. They must pray above all for the Church of Darkness to leave Rome.“

Commentary

“I do not know in what manner I was taken to Rome last night, but I found myself near the Church of St. Mary Major, – Bl. Emmerich in her mystical experiences was transported in spirit to distant places. But what is significant here, is that she was transported at night and not into the Church, but nearby it. In fact, after 8 PM, the Basilica is closed until 8 AM the next morning. So even the Catholics who pray every night there, must stand near the Basilica, like Bl. Emmerich

… and I saw many poor people who were greatly distressed and worried because the Pope was to be seen nowhere, and also on account of the restlessness and the alarming rumors in the city. — Pope Benedict XVI has been hidden away for 7 years. Through the writings of Antonio Socci and others, Italians already recognize by large percentages (60%) that Benedict is the true pope. But this is becoming more evident recently with the admissions by Edward Pentin and Marco Tosatti that a great number of scholars also recognize these things. There are NOW alarming rumors in the city of Rome: CORONA VIRUS. In fact, Catholics can no longer attend any masses or receive the Sacraments — though perhaps in private Confession and Baptism are still being offered.

These people did not seem to expect the church doors to open; they only wanted to pray outside. An inner urging had led them there individually. — This is presently the objective of all the Catholic who are coming to the Basilica. We are praying outside without any expectation of the Church opening. And none of us know one another, the others came on the 18th and 19th day of the 40 Day Novena which recently concluded. One, because he was inspired to do a search on YouTube about Saint Maria Maggiore, the Church, and found my video casts for the 40 day novena.

But I was in the Church and I opened the doors. They came in, surprised and frightened because the doors had opened. — Here Bl. Emmerich’s position has changed. She is now in the Church, in her vision. But her words here are very comforting. In fact, every night we end our prayers, by saying: Bl. Ann Catherine Emmerich, pray for us and pray WITH us! The doors of the Basilica have not opened, but grace is stirring inside, because on many nights there is seen in the windows or on the Loggia some individual walking about or taking our photos. If the doors open, it will be a big surprise, as she adds: They came in, surprised and frightened because the doors had opened.

It seems to me that I was behind the door, and they could not see me. There was no office on in the Church, but the Sanctuary lamps were lit. The people prayed quite peacefully. — By office, she means that the Divine Office of the Liturgy of the Hours was not being recited by the Canons of the Basilica, as was done in ancient times: which would be the only reason to open Church doors at midnight, in 1820, as it had been for more than a thousand years. Finally, her vision that we will be allowed to pray peacefully in the Church is a great consolation.

Fourth Installment

“She (the Holy Mother) said a great many other things that it pains me to relate: she said that if only one priest could offer the bloodless sacrifice as worthily and with the same dispositions as the Apostles, he could avert all the disasters (that are to come). To my knowledge the people in the church did not see the apparition, but they must have been stirred by something supernatural, because as soon as the Holy Virgin had said that they must pray to God with outstretched arms, they all raised their arms. These were all good and devout people, and they did not know where help and guidance should be sought. There were no traitors and no enemies among them, yet they were afraid of one another. One can judge thereby what the situation was like.“

She (the Holy Mother) said a great many other things that it pains me to relate: she said that if only one priest could offer the bloodless sacrifice as worthily and with the same dispositions as the Apostles, he could avert all the disasters (that are to come). — Here Bl. Emmerich utters very sobering words. The shock which has descended upon all Catholics in Italy, from the decision of the Bishops to suspend all public services yesterday afternoon, until April 3 (and it is feared that it will not end then) has made everyone realize that we are indeed in apocalyptic times. That worse things might happen would be no surprise. Without the Mass, the forces of darkness will prevail for their hour of darkness. What she says about the one honest priest, I totally believe. But from my contacts among the clergy, I can affirm that they do not believe that one such priest exists among the Roman Clergy. However, the Blessed did not say he would be a diocesan priest. So let us pray that this priest comes forward.

To my knowledge the people in the church did not see the apparition, but they must have been stirred by something supernatural, because as soon as the Holy Virgin had said that they must pray to God with outstretched arms, they all raised their arms. — Every midnight, I ask those present to raise their arms and hold them raised for the space of the 77 our fathers, or about 32 minutes. It is a great consolation knowing that Our Lady has asked us here to do that.

These were all good and devout people, and they did not know where help and guidance should be sought. There were no traitors and no enemies among them, yet they were afraid of one another. One can judge thereby what the situation was like.“ — I pray to God that we are as good as the Blessed saw, but I get the impression she is referring to a crowd, here, and not just 3 to 5, as is the case every night.

Where are the crowds? That part of the prophecy is yet to be fulfilled. See below here.

The situation in which we are living would be considered fantastic and surreal fiction only 8 years ago. No wonder the prophecies of Bl. Emmerich were ignored for 200 years. But what we can gather from this brief passage, is that the Blessed has a special role of mediation in our times, and that we should pay attention to that, pray to her and ask God for special graces to help resolve this crisis. Let us be humble as Bl. Anna Caterina was, so that we might receive them, because God resists the proud, but to the humble He gives graces!

Emmerich Appeal: Let the crowds know!

Finally, for the sake of Bl. Emmerich, I would like to invite all of Rome to the Midnight Prayers at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. But I cannot do it without running an add in a local paper, which will cost $2750 USD. If there are any of you who are true disciples of and devoted to Bl. Ann Catherine Emmerich, please consider that this is the hour in which you need to act.

One reader from the UK has just offered $280 USD, and asks me to publicly challenge 9 others to donate the other 9 tenths of this cost. So here goes:

Emmerich Appeal Help put an advertisement in a major Roman Newspaper to spread the knowledge of Bl. Emmerich's prophecies and invite Catholics at Rome to come to Our Lady's Basilica and pray for the liberation of the Church of Rome from the Church of Darkness. This appeal is for those who can make sacrificial commitments to join with Bl. Emmerich who as she saw in her own vision, is praying with us at the Basilica. 10 benefactors are sought. -- THIS SPECIAL Support Button is to mark your donation as exclusively for this Advertisement. $280.00

Many thanks to one Donor in Florida, another in New York, another in Northern California, another in Alabama, another in Pennsylvania, another in Nevada, and another in Germany, who have followed through with pledging each 1/10th of the expenses. We need 2 more such zealous souls!

These prayers were begun on the initiative of Veri Catholici, the international association pledged to fight the St. Gallen Mafia (twitter account is @VeriCatholici), 40 days ago. In the meantime, though this Novena ends tonight, the Roman Catholics who join me every night have decided to keep thes prayers going as a Perpetual Prayer Crusade against the Church of Darkness. There are only 3 of us who presently come. I was alone for 18 days and our Lady granted 2 others to join me constantly and a third on occasion. I need your help to increase their numbers, because as Our Lady will say in the next section of the prophecy, which I will comment on, on Monday, She wants all the Catholics of Rome to come and pray.

+ + +