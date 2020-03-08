News

Chiquita: Signs of the times

3 Comments

I post this without comment. These are some bananas for sale here at Rome, on March 8, 2020. You might want to keep this in mind the next time you shop. I can authoritatively say, as a Cultural Anthropologist who has studied South American cultures, that I do not recognize the habit worn by the Chiquita girl in this photo as anything from Ecuador.

IMG_20200308_151442

3 thoughts on “Chiquita: Signs of the times”

  2. Wow! Is that a Franciscan, Minimas, Poor Claires, or Carmelite Habit? Reminds me of La “Chiquitunga”, Maria Guggiari Echeverría, the first Carmelite Blessed from Paraguay and the second of all of Latinamerica 🙂

    Do recommend her 4 part documentary “Jazmines del Alma” (spanish only) and free on Youtube.

    Like

Leave a Comment

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.