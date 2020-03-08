I post this without comment. These are some bananas for sale here at Rome, on March 8, 2020. You might want to keep this in mind the next time you shop. I can authoritatively say, as a Cultural Anthropologist who has studied South American cultures, that I do not recognize the habit worn by the Chiquita girl in this photo as anything from Ecuador.
3 thoughts on “Chiquita: Signs of the times”
Head dress looks oriental, maybe Muslim.
LikeLike
Wow! Is that a Franciscan, Minimas, Poor Claires, or Carmelite Habit? Reminds me of La “Chiquitunga”, Maria Guggiari Echeverría, the first Carmelite Blessed from Paraguay and the second of all of Latinamerica 🙂
Do recommend her 4 part documentary “Jazmines del Alma” (spanish only) and free on Youtube.
LikeLike
I can assured you it is not the habit of any Nun. The tassle gives it away. The facial veil too.
LikeLike