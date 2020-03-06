The Bergoglian Church exploits Virus to impose sacrilege and deny the Sacraments

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

In any crisis, what is really in the heart of a man becomes manifest. Thus too with the schismatics in union with Bergoglio, the Antipope. They are using the occasion of the Corona Virus to do what they intended all along: abolish the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and do away with the Most Blessed Sacrament, which is Christ Himself.

They do these things because they are satanists of pride, who put their own judgement before and above all that is God and holy.

But first, to make sure you go to Hell, they are insisting on communion in the hand!

This insistence on communion in the hand is to drive away all who still believe in the Sacrament and make guilty of eternal damnation for the sin of sacrilege all who accept the dictate of sacrilege.

Catholics should just walk out.

Catholics should wake up and start reading the Latin text of the Declaratio and of canon 332. Then they will see who is the true Pope and who is the faker, if they cannot yet see it.

Maybe this tragedy will open the eyes of those who listed to liars and frauds for 7 years.

Let us pray!

The next sacrilege for those who remain in the Church of Bergoglio will be to utter the blasphemous words of the altered Our Father. By doing this they will become apostates from Christ, because by this act they will affirm that Bergoglio is superior to Jesus Christ and that Christ was an idiot who did not know God the Father by nature and face to face.

Wake up!

Trad Inc. will lament both, but will eventually demand you accept as a sign of not being a sedevacantist!

Oh the madness of laymen and clergy who no longer want to see that the word ministerium is not the word munus, and never was!

