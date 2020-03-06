Cipriano de Rore: Missa Praeter rerum seriem, Gloria

As we continue our journey through the Sacred Polyphony of the 16th century, we come to Cipriano de Rore, a Flemish composer who accompanied his countryman, Margaret of Parma to Naples, on the occasion of her wedding to a scion of the House of Medici. He remained in Italy and became an admirer and imitator of both the styles of Josquin des Pres and Adrian Willaert.

In this piece, Missa Praeter rerum serium, Cipriano takes the Christmas Mass of Josquin by the same name, written for 6 voices, replaces a tenor with a soprano and adds a seventh voice.

