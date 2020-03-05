Dr. Galat was never excommunicated

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

One of the most courageous laymen in the last 7 years was Dr. Galat, producer of the TV program, Cafe con Galat. He had the integrity to admit that Bergoglio was teaching lies and heresies and that therefore he was ipso facto excommunciated. Also, he had the integrity to examine the so called, Renunciation of Pope Benedict, and see that it was not in conformity with the norm of Canon Law.

Dr. Galat y Galat was , President of the Universidad La Gran Colombia and founder of Canal Teleamiga.

He had such influence in Latin America (his programs were nearly all in Spanish) that the Bergoglians in Colombia conceived a plot to assassinate his good name. They put out a statement saying he was excommunicated, but they never issued such a decree.

He tells the entire story in this episode:

After his death, however, the Bergoglians took over his works and erased his YouTube programs which criticized Bergoglio.

FromRome.Info posts this video to defend the memory of this great man, and as an example of how a layman should act in this present crisis. His name will live in honor an reverence, and may God glorify his soul, if he has not yet reached the Gates of Paradise!

Here is a short video, honoring his memory:

Here is an interview he gave a year before his death: