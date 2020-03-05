A Commentary on the prophecies of Bl. Emmerich – Part I

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

This series will have four installments, one for each paragraph of the prophecies given to Bl. Emmerich in 1820 regarding the crisis of the two popes

On what would be the future date of the first apparition of Our Lady at Fatima 97 years later, Our Lady revealed the future of the Church to Bl. Anne Catherine Emmerich:

May 13, 1820: “I saw the relationship between the two Popes. I saw how baleful would be the consequences of this false church. I saw it increase in size; heretics of every kind came into the city (of Rome). The local clergy grew lukewarm, and I saw a great darkness. Then, the vision seemed to extend on every side. Whole Catholic communities were being oppressed, harassed, confined, and deprived of their freedom. I saw many churches close down, great miseries everywhere, wars and bloodshed. A wild and ignorant mob took to violent action. But it did not last long.“ „Once more I saw the Church of Peter was undermined by a plan evolved by the secret sect, while storms were damaging it. But I saw also that help was coming when distress had reached its peak. I saw again the Blessed Virgin ascend on the Church and spread Her mantle [over it]. I saw a Pope who was at once gentle, and very firm . . . I saw a great renewal, and the Church rose high in the sky.“

Let’s unpack this prophecy and consider what it may mean. No one can give certain interpretations of such thins however, except by the gift of God.

Two popes …. this false church. The implication is clearly that the false church is headed by one of these two popes.

I saw it increase in size; heretics of every kind came into the city (of Rome). — This is the constant parade of globalists and heretics which Bergoglio is inviting to the Vatican and installing in positions of power in the Roman Curia and in the Diocese of Rome.

The local clergy grew lukewarm, and I saw a great darkness. — The clergy of Rome have indeed become indifferent to the crisis of a patently heretical heretic loving pope. The truth of the Gospel is now being actively suppresses. This great darkness is surely all these things but especially the alteration of the Our Father, in Italian, which Bergoglio intends to impose upon the Diocese this April.

Then, the vision seemed to extend on every side. Whole Catholic communities were being oppressed, harassed, confined, and deprived of their freedom. I saw many churches close down, — She is now shown in vision what will happen to the whole Church, both in the East and in the West. The Bergoglio’s pact with China has opened a massive persecution there, Churches closed and destroyed, Catholics arrested and put under house arrest if not thrown into prison. Also many religious communities in the west suppressed by the Vatican. Finally, the Corona Virus response has been to close the Churches in many dioceses and stop all sacramental celebrations.

great miseries everywhere, wars and bloodshed. — We should expect terrible upheavals in the world soon: wars and rebellions and plagues. The Corona Virus itself can become much more leathal in just 48 hours, if God permits this to punish humanity.

A wild and ignorant mob took to violent action. But it did not last long. — Whether this refers to riots and where, is not clear. Here in Italy there is already an Italian verison of Antifa which gathers and performs violent riots to keep the universally hated left wing government in power.

Once more I saw the Church of Peter was undermined by a plan evolved by the secret sect, while storms were damaging it. — Here she calls the true Church, the Church of Peter, to signify that one of these two popes is the true successor of Saint Peter, the other is an imposter. The secret sect is clearly the St. Gallen Mafia, but one cannot exclude the Masonic Lodge or the Lavender Mafia.

But I saw also that help was coming when distress had reached its peak. I saw again the Blessed Virgin ascend on the Church and spread Her mantle [over it] — I cannot fail to note that on the facade of the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, Our Lady’s statue is placed at its peak. In that Basilica is found the ancient Icon of Our Lady Salus Populi, which is said to be painted by Saint Luke, and whose title means: Salvation of the people. Romans fly to this basilica in times of strife, war and plague to ask Her help.

I saw a Pope who was at once gentle, and very firm . . . I saw a great renewal, and the Church rose high in the sky.“ — Whether this refers to Pope Benedict, or his successor is not clear. But from it we can gather that Bergoglio is certainly not it. The image of the Church rising high in the sky, refers to the return of the splendor of the Church in holiness and conformity to God’s Will, seeking the salvation of souls and practicing chastity and celibacy which detach Her from the base desires of the earth.

