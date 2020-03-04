What the movie, Admiral, can teach us about the current crisis in the Church

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

In 2008, in Russia, there premiered the move, Admiral (Russian title: Адмиралъ – See official trailer below). The movie is worth watching in whatever language you can find a copy because of the important lessons it teaches about national psychology during a revolution in an absolute monarchy.

The movie is set in Russia, in the years before and during the Russian Revolution. And its antagonist is the famous Russian Admiral, who would become the leader of the White Russians — the anti-Bolshevik forces: Admiral Kolchak.

It starred Konstantin Khabenskiy as the Admiral, and Elizaveta Boyarskaya as Anna Timiryova, the poet.

The movie recounts the sad tragedy of the overthrow of the Russian Empire by a devious, vicious and anti-Christian conspiracy of Jewish Marxists, led by Vladimir Lenin, who himself was a jew.

Why I recommend the film

When nations are overthrown from within by political conspiracies, one can observe how different persons and organizations in that society react to the threat and respond, and from this see why different groups respond differently. This kind of study might be called national social psychology: how the actions of sections of society cause other sections of society to react and alter their behavior.

The Russian Revolution was without doubt the greatest tragedy to befall a Christian people in the history of Christendom. It resulted in the death of 60 to 90 million Christians, and those guilty for this mass genocide were never punished, tried or faulted by the international community or the Main Stream Press. Their race and politics had everything to do with the pass they got.

But why I recommend the film to the readers of FromRome.Info, is that it shows why groups like Trad Inc are acting they way they do.

Let me explain why:

Absolute Monarchies have only 1 principle of loyalty

Imperial Russia was a lot like the Catholic Church. It was an absolute monarchy where nothing functioned without the nod or order of the Tsar. Everything everyone wanted to do had to encounter this reality on a daily level. There were imperial decrees about this and that. And if you wanted to serve in the Russian Empire in any official position, you loyalty to the Tsar was the first criterion of character which got you promoted.

But once the revolution broke out and the Tsar was captured and then executed, Russians no longer knew what to do. They did not love Russia as Russia. They loved the Tsar. Without the Tsar they had to act on personal initiative and they were not habituated to acting like that.

In a Vacuum, existing ambitions rule the day

And so when the central authority broke down, it was every man for himself. But each Russian, who had loved the Tsar, had to now find a new motivation for his actions. And what prevailed was the pre-existing secondary motives each had: whether it was pure ambition for power, wealth, prestige, safety, prosperity etc..

Those who sought safety, fled Russia, most never to return. They abandoned Mother Russia because they had no love for Russia as Russia. They loved themselves more.

Those who sought prosperity did whatever was necessary to make money, regardless of which side was in power in their local area. They did not fight to save Russia from the Bolsheviks, because they did not love Mother Russia, they loved money.

Those who sought power seized power and fought to keep power, regardless of which side they found it on. They did not fight to save Russia from the Bolsheviks unless that meant power for themselves. And as soon as they saw that it no longer meant that, they changed sides or fled Russia. They did not love Mother Russia, they loved power.

And finally, there was those who like Admirak Kolchak who loved bot the Tsar and Mother Russia.

In this movie, you see his tragic and heroic fight to save Russia from the Christ hating Marxists. He never seeks power and is surprised with the Tsar gives him power. He relinquishes power to save his men, when power is not longer real power. He reluctantly becomes the head of the White Russians and does what is necessary to suppress the foreign funded takeover of Russia (the Bolsheviks were funded by Wall Street, it is alleged, Jewish interests).

In the end, Admiral Kolchak is betrayed by the Czechoslovakia Brigade, which began fighting against the Marxists in the Ukraine, but when they needed money and a way out of Russia cut a secret deal with the Reds to escape through the Pacific port of Vladivostok. They were not Russians and so had no love for Russia.

The Bergoglian Revolution of 2013

We are currently in the Catholic Church’s Bolshevik Revolution. Bergoglio was put in power illegally in 2013 by foreign interests: Obama and Peking and Freemasonry and George Soros (a Nazi and a Jew).

With Pope Benedict XVI effectively isolated or imprisoned, which ever you prefer, there is now no central authority in the Church. Each is free to take the course his own motives suggest.

There are those who want to keep their pensions and salaries. For them Bergoglio is their pope. There are those who want to keep getting the funding they are getting from Soros organizations, for them there is no doubt that Bergoglio is the Pope.

There are those who are ambitious, and think they can achieve their goals by prancing infront of Catholics as a savior but still insist on serving Bergoglio as pope, because they have some sort of explicit or tacit agreement with him, to get a promotion.

And then there are simply Catholics who love the Church for the sake of God and had no ambition for power, money, prestige or acclaim before the revolution broke out. They are the ones who are fighting for Holy Mother Church.

