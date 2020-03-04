CitizenFreePress.com censors PPBXVI truth

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

I never heard of CitizenFreePress.com, so my curiosity was irked when I say 97 hits in a few hours from that site here at FromRome.Info to a single post about Pope Benedict XVI being the true pope.

So I back traced the link to the page, and found …. NOTHING, no reference or link to FromRome.Info.

https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/deportation-is-best-served-with-leftist-tears/

So I googled the page and found that at least 14 hours ago, there was a comment by a commentor asking them to take a look at Brian Murphy’s Video: Why Benedict is still the Pope, which is now in 12 languages.

Here is the proof the comment existed:

I suppose, from this, that Citizen Free Press is more Press than Citizen.

Kane seems to be the Admin and Editor of the site. For Kane, some truth is just too shocking, it has to be kept from the masses. Everyone must accept Bergoglio and his politics of unbridled immigration!

