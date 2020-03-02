Br. Bugnolo interviews Frank Walker of Canon212.com

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Frank Walker is the Editor and publisher of Canon212.com, the most popular Catholic News aggregation site for those who want to know what is really going on in the Church in all its grizzly detail. It is an invaluable source to see the problems in the Church for what they are and to cut through fake news and fake propaganda of corrupt — very corrupt — ecclesiastical institutions and Catholic media organizations.

So that the readers of FromRome.Info have the opportunity to know Mr. Walker better, whose news commentary video’s are featured regularly here, I asked Mr. Walker if he would agree to be interviewed by email. Here are my questions, and Mr Walker’s responses:

Q. As I wrote in my recent article, There is always a background story, I am convinced the personal history of each person explains a great deal of why they do what they do and how they do it. Since you are famous among Catholics for your news aggregation site, Canon212.com, can you tell the readers of FromRome.Info something about yoruself, your life, your spiritual pilgrimage, your professional work and how you came to start Canon212.com?

Thanks, Brother. — My family was a typical Catholic family. We were liberals. Sister Mary Lynn would play us Jesus Christ Superstar in religion class. In high school they gave us ‘I am lovable and capable’ stickers to wear and sent us through the ‘Encounter’ retreat weekend where they played George Harrison songs and we wrote each other ‘palanka’ letters and hugged. I went to college to please my folks when I really just wanted to be play music in the clubs. So I did both. When I added trying to make a future for my girlfriend and I, there were a lot of things not really working out and I ended up getting depressed, waitering and sleeping and wishing that I could die. I felt like I was floating out in space among the stars.

I had stopped going to Mass, and I’d soaked up all the lies a ‘liberal arts’ education will give you today.

One day I found an old book lying around by Bishop Sheen called ‘Go to Heaven.’ I had no idea who he was, but I felt like his words went all the way out in space and reached me. They taught me somehow that life was a battle between good and evil, and the battleground was our souls. After a few months I found a box of things my ex-girlfriend had abandoned in the attic. Among them was an old ceramic sculpture of Mary and baby Jesus that she’d made as a girl, and a rosary. I remembered the beads where the Our Fathers and Hail Marys went, so I started praying that. Soon I realized that the whole crazy idea about God becoming a man who belonged to a family, and all the medieval spires and devotions were actually the way God was.

During the prior six months or so I’d learned that God loves me no matter who I am, or how successful. I also learned how to discern between a worthless negative thought and a positive one. Thank you, Jesus.

Two weeks later my ex-girlfriend called me out of the blue. We got back together and figured out where we went wrong. We realized that we shouldn’t live together until we’re married, and we should go to Mass on Sundays from now on. I gave up playing music and got a responsible teaching job. That was 33 years ago.

One day, and three baby girls later, I saw Mother Angelica’s show. I got such a kick out of her! You never, ever saw someone like that on television. She was so brave. From there, along with countless other people, I began to learn all the things I’d never been taught about the Faith. From Mother, and also from Rush Limbaugh, I learned that it’s never good to be a liberal.

After our first child, I left teaching and studied to be a corporate training designer. After a few years, when I started working independently, I asked God to help me and began going to early morning Mass every day as sort of a deal. Years after that, we decided to say the rosary with our kids every day. My work was going well, but I didn’t feel like I was being very helpful. I started reading and re-educating myself on faith, history, the saints. I subscribed to the best Catholic magazines I could find. (Many of them I saw advertised in the back of National Review). I learned that there was sort of a breach between the ancient Church and what we have these days, that I had been robbed of the catechesis other generations had, and with terrible results.

One day I made the St. Louis de Montfort Consecration, where you offer all your good works and their merits to Our Lady, and from there my life started to get more difficult. No more travelling or business meetings, and humble grueling work, but we always had what we needed. One day I stumbled onto a Catholic news aggregator I could help. That was eleven years ago.

Looking back on everything I can see God’s miraculous mercy and the power of grace through the sacraments and devotions of the Church and her faithful teachers.

Q. The rise of alternate Catholic media has followed closely upon revelations of extreme characters of the aberrant behavior of members of the clergy and Sacred Hierarchy. I remember my youth, when one presumed the priest was as holy as things in the Sanctuary, where no one was every allowed to enter but the altar boys and the Priest. How do you see the need of Catholics to be informed has changed, is changing, and will change in our lifetimes?

When we were young, there was no alternate media. It was only liberal. The true Catholic faith was almost entirely suppressed. Mother Angelica broke through, but her work has been mostly undone. Now with Francis, almost the entire hierarchy has been corrupted. So has the media – even the traditional faithful media. The visible Church is sort of a stunt-church these days. It’s a trick that the rich and powerful have handed us. So every tiny bit of truth we can spread is needed more than ever. Like Belloc said, “the truth has a life of its own.” It doesn’t matter the how big or small.

Now that Francis is there, I see no reason for restraint in reporting negative information about the hierarchy. If Francis were a Catholic pope, it might be different. But as it is, the entire structure is now a target. Shine the light so the roaches run. Fumigate. I don’t think it’s right to withhold contempt for evil, contemptible acts and actors. It’s misleading. So I try to describe them in the most accurate terms. The fact that the subjects are popes, bishops or priests makes the acts even worse. It would be a sin to show false respect in such cases.

Q. Readers of Canon212.com cannot help but notice that you are very well informed about politics, especially of the tricks and dangers of Marxists and Marxism. How did you come to be so well informed, and how important do you think is this kind of counter-critique of the prevalent Marxism in society and in the Church, necessary for Catholics today?

Faithful Catholics continue to be politically neutralized by the Catholic press. There’s nothing good or Catholic about liberalism, but you’d never know that from reading our leading ‘lights.’ That’s why they need to be constantly reminded that lending support to leftists, either directly or by discouraging more conservative efforts, means you’re siding with the enemies of Christ. But the most important thing to the Catholic media is that Catholics remain politically powerless and unable to stand.

Marxism is the satanic flowering of Luther’s Reformation. It’s so ubiquitous today that we don’t even see it. It’s founded upon evil: jealousy, lies, thievery, depravity, hatred of God, and murder. It’s the anti-religion. Its enemy is Christ’s Church and all that’s good. And it’s the true religion of the world’s elites, of Francis, and almost all the ‘bishops’

So I think the counter-message is very important. If you are going to be ‘militant’ as any Catholic should, you have to know how to find the front. You have to know the enemy and their goals and strategies.

If I’m more conscious of these techniques, maybe it’s because I’m tired of the people I love being tricked and ruined and sent off to Hell. Rush Limbaugh, who’s very sick and not a Catholic, is nevertheless militant and practiced in undoing Marxist strategies. I check his show for a few minutes every day, and I read many terrific polemicists. I’m a big fan of George Neumayr, for example.

Once you’ve identified the Marxist players, you have to make a critical analysis of what they do and say. Their techniques are very studied and tested, and they repeat patterns and trends that have worked over the years. They exploit people’s sins, weaknesses, and ignorance. Hundreds of years of scheming and a lot of money and support go into making a Francis or an Obama.

Q. There are a lot of different kinds of Catholic journalism today, to use the word, “Catholic” merely as indicative of which religion they profess to practice, and not in a manner referring to whether they are faithful or not. Can you give the readers of FromRome.Info your thoughts on the kinds of Catholic journalism available and why not all of them are worthy reading or not?

Journalism, as it exists today, is more of an effort to hide and twist than to inform. It’s very important to the powers that be that we sheep remain ignorant and able to be misdirected. The Prince of this World rules a kingdom of lies and Christ’s truth is always like a pearl.

I don’t read all the different types of journalism. I only look at things I may be able to link at Canon212.com. If a news outlet has any money to do actual travel or reporting, then they’ll probably be liberals like the writers at Crux or National Catholic Reporter. Those are good sources because they reveal some newsy facts and they spin them according to the goals of their backers. If you know that they’re unreliable and biased, then you’ll see where to start looking for the truth.

More and more outlets like the Catholic Herald, National Catholic Register, CNA and the other EWTN vehicles are growing similar to Aleteia and Patheos. They support Francis and his regime, and almost all the bishops, yet find room for some criticism. They implement the Marxist cultural program of environmentalism and anti-capitalism which Francis is trying to sell as Catholic doctrine. They are in the business of softening scandal and protecting the status quo.

The independent bloggers like “From Rome” are absolutely essential, because they’re the only place to get honest and accurate analysis, as well as news, polemics, and expertise. Many still fall short and some are skewed by their ties and other constraints, but you can still learn from them. If they are speakers, pushing books, or occasionally featured at a main outlet (people like Patheos’ Dave Armstrong for example) they’ll typically be poor sources.

The “Where Peter Is” blog is a new kind of globalist-backed effort dedicated to defending Francis from actual Catholic critics while feigning strong faith by adhering closely to the dubious Francis’s false teachings.

The faithful Catholic press such as the Remnant, the terrific LifeSite news, and One Peter Five are growing more restrictive in their content in an effort to square the circle of an anti-Catholic pope who must be honored and tolerated yet ‘resisted’ somehow. I wonder if this isn’t ultimately a funding issue. There do not appear to be any true Catholic funding sources in the world these days. Even the German billionaire Gloria Von Thurn seems to have gone south. On top of that, non-canonical excommunications are flying around, and that would seriously impact such sources.

GloriaTV is a fantastic site. Also there are some great faithful Italian writers who understand the Vatican very well. The legalistic analyses of people like Chris Ferrara and Brian McCall are indispensable, if not entirely reliable in these days of a tyrannical Church machine

Finally, Twitter has become a terrific source of top stories and analysis, even with a few words. I try to limit who I follow so that I can get a good picture of the breaking news.

I’m sure there are many videos and podcasts, Taylor Marshall and Raymond Arroyo for example, who can be good sources. But they and many others are reliable only within certain Francis-defending boundaries. I typically don’t follow them just because of time, but they are growing.

There are very few news sources that can’t be labeled as either generally unreliable or as a part of a ‘false resistance,’ which gives a pretense of defending the Faith, but often stumbles when it comes to actionable truth.

Q. What do you see is the future of Canon212.com? What do you want to achieve with it? How would you describe what you see as your own particular mode of journalistic practice?

I think this work is similar to what an editor of a newspaper would do. I feel like it’s my job to give an accurate picture of what is happening right now, and that is a very polemical thing. I don’t see how much I can do beyond that right now. My headlines are often much different from the point of the articles they link. That’s because the truth has been buried. So I feel that I’m planting little sorely needed seeds of truth. I care about my readers. I want them to have information they need to do the things God has in mind for each of them.

Q. What do you think really happened in February 2013, at the Vatican?

I can only guess, but it looked like an Obama coup at the time. I was not surprised at all to see a nasty Francis on the balcony a month later. In 2013 the American pro-Catholic political party, feeble as it was, had been so neutered that the modern power support for the Church was crushed. It was a perfect opportunity to steal the Church, and the fulfillment of a very old plan.

Q. What do yout think the St Gallen Mafia really are, what are their objectives, who is backing them, how dangerous are they?

I saw your piece on the origins of those schemers. — Society seems to have been driven by enemies of Christ for a few hundred years. The banks, the Masons – you can only speculate. But a rival entity has taken the Church’s leadership place in the world for some time, and the St. Gallen infiltrators were just doing what they were told. The powerful elusive men who seem to guide the planet (I don’t think the world is evolving or drifting) have, in the end, a Satanic, post-Christian goal for mankind.

Q. How are Catholics to cope with the near universal mindless acceptance by the clergy of Bergoglians as their superiors, even though they show themselves to have less faith than Lutheran or Anglican ministers? And sometimes less morals than even Muslim Imams?

I think the solution to this mess is to regain a legal, functional Church. It’s not the size of the Church that matters, it’s whether it’s functioning properly, because that organic reality of a true Catholic body will only grow. Until the Church is pure and functional, it won’t attract anyone. MonsterBishops and an anti-Catholic pope can’t realistically be called the Church. But how can we make a legal and true home for the Church today? We need to have a legal, Catholic pope first, who’s uncompromising, as a true Catholic would be.

Q. Finally, do you think Benedict is still the Pope, and that Bergoglio never was the Successor of Saint Peter? And if so, in each case, why?

I don’t know if Benedict is still pope, but I would not be surprised if he were, for a few reasons:

Some, like you, Brother, point to canonical violations in the way he abdicated. He could have purposely undermined his abdication for various reasons. One being that, if you rule out the various Vatican press manipulations, he seems to think he’s in some way Pope

He could have been pressured. There is history and evidence

The rarity of a papal abdications makes them by nature highly suspicious, something which should be investigated before making assumptions. This does not appear to have been done

There is a climate of heresy, lies, dirty money, intrigue, crime, and real fear in the Vatican.

Francis, in a historic first, does not formally hold the Catholic faith. Despite protests that he is a periodic occurrence, which cite very minor papal discrepancies from the past, Francis doesn’t possess the ‘charism’ that popes have always had

If Francis is indeed false, it’s probably because:

Benedict may still be pope for various investigate-able reasons above

Francis is a manifest formal heretic and evidence shows he probably always was

He clearly and closely serves the goals and strategies of the world’s powerful elites, who oppose and attack the Church

His pre-planned conclave election appears to have violated Canon law

If all the men acting as priests, bishops, or pope were required to be Catholic, then the vast majority would be eliminated. I think that should happen. Then the Church visible would be the same as the Church Militant as it exists in God’s eyes. I’m sick of pretending that faithless men are part of the Church. They just aren’t. They’ve abandoned their offices.

Thank you Mr. Walker for consenting to be interviewed by FromRome:info. My gratitude and that of all my readers….

You’re welcome, Brother. God bless you and thank you for your powerful work for the Church.

+ + +