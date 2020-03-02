Liturgy

Adrian Willaert: Lauda Ierusalem

Today we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Adrian Willaert, with his Lauda Ierusalem, a polyphonic composition using Psalm 118 as the libretto.

This performance is by the Currende Choir accompanied by the Concerto Palatino Ensemble with Erik Van Nevel, conducting.

At 5 P.M., FromRome.Info brings you a selection of sacred music from Catholic composers throughout the ages, for your edification and to help us all realize how profoundly inimical the Aggiornamento has been to Catholic worship.

 

