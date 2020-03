Today we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Adrian Willaert, with his Magnificat, the Hymn composed by Our Lady to praise the Incarnation, on the occasion of her visit to Saint Elizabeth.

This performance is by the Oxford Cammerata.

