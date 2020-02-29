6 thoughts on “Frank Walker: Heretics need to be deposed”

  1. Brother Bugnolo, perhaps you need to address Mundabor. I do believe he writes the exact opposite of what you have written. This article is currently highlighted by Mr Walker on Canon212.

  4. However, if one begins with the premise that Benedict is still the pope, then no deposition is needed. I think Mr. Walker may have cherry-picked Mundabor to use as clickbait for his website. I hope I’m wrong.

  6. There is formal deposition, when one removes a person from office. That is impossible for the pope. But for one who is antipope, he can be deposed, since his claim is false. So as I said, we are on track for the Second Synod of Sutri. All honest voices are converging….

