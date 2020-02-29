Frank Walker: We need the Church to act, but we can make a judgement beforehand. Bishop Schneider’s Essay is a desperate attempt. Archbishop Lenga is acting reasonably.
6 thoughts on “Frank Walker: Heretics need to be deposed”
Brother Bugnolo, perhaps you need to address Mundabor. I do believe he writes the exact opposite of what you have written. This article is currently highlighted by Mr Walker on Canon212.
Maybe I misread the article!
Dear Silent Crusader,
I have discussed him before at https://fromrome.info/2020/01/23/uber-pope-mundabor-explains-the-renunciation/
But his latest post I agree in practice with. Bergoglio needs to be canonically dealt with. Its all part of the Second Synod of Sutri agenda, spelled out 18 months ago by Veri Catholici at https://vericatholici.wordpress.com/2018/09/11/a-second-synod-of-sutri/
However, if one begins with the premise that Benedict is still the pope, then no deposition is needed. I think Mr. Walker may have cherry-picked Mundabor to use as clickbait for his website. I hope I’m wrong.
Got it. Thank you for your clarification.
There is formal deposition, when one removes a person from office. That is impossible for the pope. But for one who is antipope, he can be deposed, since his claim is false. So as I said, we are on track for the Second Synod of Sutri. All honest voices are converging….
