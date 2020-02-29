Liturgy

Adrian Willaert: Ave Maria

Today we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Adrian Willaert, with his Ave Maria, which in the Fifteen Century was an antiphon for Marian Feasts. The sublime reverence and polyphonic composition evokes the grace and nobility of Saint Gabriel the Archangel who uttered these words and who undoubtedly was accompanied by a host of Angelic persons on his august mission to propose the Salvation of the world, to the Holy Virgin.

The Ave here is not that which we say today, but includes a more elaborated paraphrase of the Angel’s words and ends with a prayer from the faithful: Ora pro nobis.

This performance is by the Oxford Cammerata.

At 5 P.M., FromRome.Info brings you a selection of sacred music from Catholic composers throughout the ages, for your edification and to help us all realize how profoundly inimical the Aggiornamento has been to Catholic worship.

 

