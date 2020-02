This Ash Wednesday, we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Adrian Willaert, with his Pater, peccavi, the Antiphon inspired by the words of Christ in His parable of the prodigal son, a most fitting piece for today’s meditation on our own sinfulness.

At 5 P.M., FromRome.Info brings you a selection of sacred music from Catholic composers throughout the ages, for your edification and to help us all realize how profoundly inimical the Aggiornamento has been to Catholic worship.