John Salza, how I joined the Masonic Lodge

John Salza is associated with the Fatima Center and the SSPX in the USA.

He is also associated with ChurchMilitant.com, where it is impossible to get interviewed unless you get deep approval:

In this second video, Michael Voris asks Salza at about 9:00 mark, Can you recognize the stench of Freemasonry? Listen to his answer: he does not attribute to Freemasons directly, the problems in the Church. He says something like: I am not saying that Freemasonry has a plan to infiltrate the Church, Our Lady is. He further affirms that “good Catholics” can be duped into joining the Lodge.

That Jorge Mario Bergoglio is a Freemason was admitted by his own head of intelligence in Argentina, as FromRome.Info reported recently.

A Catholic who publicly admits to have joined the Masonic Lodge cannot be received back into the Church or to the life of the Sacraments without signing a public document in which he renounces his membership, in due canonical form.

John Salza has authored a number of books, two of which deal with Freemasonry:

Masonry Unmasked: An insider reveals the secrets of the Lodge

The blurb for the Book, at Amazon.com is thus:

A lifelong Catholic, John Salza was initiated into a Wisconsin’s Masonic Lodge, lured by the group’s camaraderie and philanthropies. Yet, as he rose through the ranks, he became increasingly troubled by its dangerous teachings, mysterious rituals, and complete incompatibility with the Catholic Faith. Now, former Freemason, Shriner, and Lodge Officer John Salza reveals the astounding truths about what’s really going on behind the lodge door. For the first time, get a surprising, inside look at the group’s controversial rituals, practices, and philosophies from one of their own ? secrets sworn to be upheld under the threat of death! Essential for anyone affiliated with or considering the Lodge, their families, and their friends, this eye-opening book presents evidence on: ? The deception in recruitment, initiation, and covenant oaths ? The problematic ideology of Freemasonry and relativism ? How their spiritual beliefs contradict Catholicism ? and Christianity at large

And, Why Catholics cannot be Masons, which is described thus at Amazon: