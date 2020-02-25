John Salza, how I joined the Masonic Lodge

John Salza is associated with the Fatima Center and the SSPX in the USA.
He is also associated with ChurchMilitant.com, where it is impossible to get interviewed unless you get deep approval:
In this second video, Michael Voris asks Salza at about 9:00 mark, Can you recognize the stench of Freemasonry? Listen to his answer: he does not attribute to Freemasons directly, the problems in the Church. He says something like: I am not saying that Freemasonry has a plan to infiltrate the Church, Our Lady is. He further affirms that “good Catholics” can be duped into joining the Lodge.
That Jorge Mario Bergoglio is a Freemason was admitted by his own head of intelligence in Argentina, as FromRome.Info reported recently.
A Catholic who publicly admits to have joined the Masonic Lodge cannot be received back into the Church or to the life of the Sacraments without signing a public document in which he renounces his membership, in due canonical form.
John Salza has authored a number of books, two of which deal with Freemasonry:
Masonry Unmasked: An insider reveals the secrets of the Lodge
The blurb for the Book, at Amazon.com is thus:
A lifelong Catholic, John Salza was initiated into a Wisconsin’s Masonic Lodge, lured by the group’s camaraderie and philanthropies. Yet, as he rose through the ranks, he became increasingly troubled by its dangerous teachings, mysterious rituals, and complete incompatibility with the Catholic Faith. Now, former Freemason, Shriner, and Lodge Officer John Salza reveals the astounding truths about what’s really going on behind the lodge door. For the first time, get a surprising, inside look at the group’s controversial rituals, practices, and philosophies from one of their own ? secrets sworn to be upheld under the threat of death! Essential for anyone affiliated with or considering the Lodge, their families, and their friends, this eye-opening book presents evidence on: ? The deception in recruitment, initiation, and covenant oaths ? The problematic ideology of Freemasonry and relativism ? How their spiritual beliefs contradict Catholicism ? and Christianity at large
And, Why Catholics cannot be Masons, which is described thus at Amazon:
Many good Catholic men have been deceived into becoming Masons. In this powerful little book, a Catholic attorney and former 32nd degree Mason, John Salza, clearly shows why joining Masonry (including the Shriners) means embracing a false religion.
Having authored Masonry Unmasked for general readership, here John Salza writes specifically for Catholics, showing why the Church has always condemmed Freemasonry, and continues to condemn Freemasonry today (despite mistaken claims to the contrary.) He explains Masonic doctrines, history, rituals, oaths and curses, showing that Masonry is totally incompatible with Christianity and the Catholic Faith.
He answers the questions: Who is the god of Freemasonry? How does Freemasonry view the Holy Bible? What are the self-curses of Freemasonry? Why does Freemasonry appear to be compatible with the Christian Faith? What have the Popes said about Freemasonry? Are “Catholic Masons” excommunicated? How does a Catholic exit Freemasonry?
Packed with facts and very well documented, Why Catholics Cannot Be Masons is a brief but potent revelation by a man who has been there – and then returned to the One True Faith.
John Salza has appeared on EWTN, and he hosts Catholic radio programs on Relevant Radio and EWTN Radio. He is the author of several apologetics books including: The Biblical Basis for Purgatory, The Mystery of Predestination, and The Biblical Basis for the Papacy.
4 thoughts on “John Salza, how I joined the Masonic Lodge”
Once a Freemason, always a Freemason.
It is very difficult for men and women who have exposed themselves to diabolical Freemasonic doctrines and “obediences” to come back to their normal sinful state of mind, let alone to break away from the curses that come along with having left Freemasonry. Such a past affects their minds forever. They are tormented and afflicted with all sorts of mental, physical and spiritual attacks for long after they leave the masonic lodge. They need to constantly refer to special exorcistic prayers to help break away from the effects, consequences and curses of having exposed themselves to such a life. It is not impossible to be saved and be totally set free from their past, but they are always vulnerable to fall back or to adopt certain pathological behaviors as part of the aftermath.
We need to pray for John Salza.
In fact, their personal theory of Universal Acceptance — because they do not use it as a reflect principle in legitimate elections — but recast it as a universal principle to excuse the legal investigation of elections and renunciations — is totally Masonic in its approach to truth.
Father Gruner, founder of the Fatima Center, was warned shortly before his death I believe, that ‘a mason had infiltrated the Fatima Center’. In light of John Salsa’s past affiliation with this evil sect, could he still be acting for them? Just asking.
I have no information on this But he seems to have been warmly embraced by all who insist that Bergoglio is the pope, even though there is public testimony that Bergoglio is a freemason. So go and figure….
