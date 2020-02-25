by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
I will merely quote, the Most Rev. Rene Henry Gracida, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas, USA, from his blog today:
THERE ARE SEVERAL SUPPOSEDLY ORTHODOX WEBSITES THAT INSIST THAT FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL IS A VALID POPE. PERHAPS HE IS FOR SOME OTHER CHURCH OR CULT, BUT HE IS NOT NOW NOR HAS HE EVER BEEN A POPE OF THE Roman Catholic Church.
Bishop Gracida has publicly stated he doubted the validity of the renunciation from day one, and that he doubted the validity of the Conclave for the same reason. Even more so, he doubted the validity when news of vote canvassing broke in 2014.
Thus, it would be more proper to say that Archbishop Lenga now agrees with Bishop Gracida, than the other way around. But regardless, there is now a Collegial Denial by Bishops of the Catholic Church of Bergoglio’s claim to the papacy.
The allies of Bergoglio have censored the news of Bishop Gracida’s public positions on the renunciation and the Conclave, however, because they are not interested in truth, only in the grasp for power and wealth. Trad Inc. too has shown that they prefer to censor a Bishop and promote instead the opinions of laymen.
FromRome.Info considers the actions reported today by Mons. Lenga and Mons. Gracida to be a complete vindication of our news service and of all the Catholics who hold that Benedict is the Pope. We are the Catholic side in this controversy because we alone have the law and the facts on our side.
+ + +
6 thoughts on “Bishop Gracida joins Archbishop Lenga in denying Bergoglio is the pope”
Blessed be God- YES!!! Where is Cardinal Burke, et.al?
Two Bishops Against Bergoglio
Another brave emeritus bishop! The emeritus sector is a sleeping giant in the hierarchy that is rising to defend The Church Militant. They are realizing that Bergoglio is not the legitimate authority, and the emeritus bishops will act in the Name of the Church, by Apostolic Right, which is above that of an antipope and which takes precedence in a state of necessity. Halleluyah!!!
Bishop Gracida has a lifelong history of being a majority of one. During the Pro-Life Rescue Movement, he was the only bishop who ever instructed the police (correctly) that removing obstacles (rescuers) that were preventing abortions is a mortal sin. (Removing an obstacle that one knows is preventing a crime is one of the ways of making oneself an accomplice to the crime.)
Now that he has retired, I hope Archbishop Chaput will also add his name. However, there are a great many silent Cardinals & Bishops who are still holding out & I feel it will be necessary for them to come forward & demand an imperfect council to fully & transparently investigate the legitimacy of BXVI’s resignation as per the Canons governing papal resignations & also the hastily called conclave which ignored PJPII’s rules pertaining to papal elections together with the electioneering & coercion by the St. Gallen Group. This farce has to come to an end & I would implore these red & pink hatted men to consider their own salvation before their blind obedience or fear of the person they collectively elected to the PO.
Archibishop Lenga has been punished, but will no obey the sanctions.
It is logic , Because he is a Bishop and …. Benedict has not punished him …
Bergoglio has a real problem !
May be this is a matter of time..
