Bishop Gracida joins Archbishop Lenga in denying Bergoglio is the pope

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

I will merely quote, the Most Rev. Rene Henry Gracida, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas, USA, from his blog today:

THERE ARE SEVERAL SUPPOSEDLY ORTHODOX WEBSITES THAT INSIST THAT FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL IS A VALID POPE. PERHAPS HE IS FOR SOME OTHER CHURCH OR CULT, BUT HE IS NOT NOW NOR HAS HE EVER BEEN A POPE OF THE Roman Catholic Church.

Bishop Gracida has publicly stated he doubted the validity of the renunciation from day one, and that he doubted the validity of the Conclave for the same reason. Even more so, he doubted the validity when news of vote canvassing broke in 2014.

Thus, it would be more proper to say that Archbishop Lenga now agrees with Bishop Gracida, than the other way around. But regardless, there is now a Collegial Denial by Bishops of the Catholic Church of Bergoglio’s claim to the papacy.

The allies of Bergoglio have censored the news of Bishop Gracida’s public positions on the renunciation and the Conclave, however, because they are not interested in truth, only in the grasp for power and wealth. Trad Inc. too has shown that they prefer to censor a Bishop and promote instead the opinions of laymen.

FromRome.Info considers the actions reported today by Mons. Lenga and Mons. Gracida to be a complete vindication of our news service and of all the Catholics who hold that Benedict is the Pope. We are the Catholic side in this controversy because we alone have the law and the facts on our side.

+ + +