Archbishop Lenga: Benedict XVI is the Pope, and Bergoglio is an antichrist

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

FromRome.Info reported last week, that Archbishop Lenga was denounced by the spokesman of the Polish Bishops Conference for his defense of priestly celibacy.

Today, the Tablet is reporting that the same Conference is forbidding the Archbishop Emeritus from celebrating Mass and preaching, for two reasons:

the Archbishop is now naming Benedict in the Canon of the Mass as the Pope the Archbishop has called Bergoglio an antichrist.

The article in the Tablet is entitled, Polish Church silences Kazakhstan Bishop.

Included in the report from the Tablet is this statement, attributed to the Archbishop:

In a book-length interview, still circulating in Polish on YouTube, he said he still recognised Benedict XVI as Pope and had dropped the name of the “usurper and heretic” Francis from his Mass prayer intentions. “Bergoglio has not confirmed himself in the faith and is not passing that faith to others, he is leading the world astray,” said the archbishop, who trained secretly in Soviet-ruled Latvia and Lithuania and was appointed Kazakhstan’s first bishop in 1991 and Archbishop of Karaganda in 1999. “He proclaims untruths and sins, not the tradition which has endured for 2000 years… He proclaims the truth of this world, which is precisely the truth the devil”.

The entire Catholic Church should rejoice today, that at last one Bishop has begin to publicly name Benedict XVI in the canon of the Mass as the Pope!

The entire Catholic Church owes this Archbishop tremendous thanks for calling a spade a spade.

Let us pray constantly for Pope Benedict XVI and for the Bishops that they return in allegiance to him!

