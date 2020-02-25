Adrian Willaert: Verbum bonum et suave

Today, we continue our perusal of the sacred polyphony with one of the greatest Catholic composers of the 16th Century, Adrian Willaert, the founder of the Venetian School of polyphony.

Adrian Willaert, born at Rumbeke, near Roeselare, in western Flanders (now modern Belgium) around 1490 A.D.. He went to Paris to study law, but ended up studying music with Jean Mouton, whose repertoire has already been featured here at FromRome.Info. After his studies, he persued a career in musical composition in Italy.

According to anecdote, when he arrived at Rome, he found that his composition, Verbum bonum et suave was being sung by the Sistine Choir every feast of Our Lady, as if it were a piece by Josquin des Pres. When he informed them it was his own, they never sang it again.

