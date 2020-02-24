Quinquagesima Sunday: Mass una cum Papa Benedicto

The goal of all Catholics is to attend Mass on Sunday, offered in communion with the true Pope. FromRome.Info for that reason recorded the entire Mass of Don Enrico Maria Roncaglia, O.S.B., offered on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in the Ancient Roman Rite, so that Catholics who are in communion with Pope Benedict XVI can have the grace at least virtually of attending the Holy Sacrifice said as all priests should be saying it, in communion with the true and only pope.

The readings are read in Latin and Italian, and Father Preaches in Italian.

The Mass was offered in the Sala Glauca, at the Hotel Pineta Palace, Rome, Italy, yesterday.

This Video was made possible by a generous donation of a Reader of FromRome.Info which enabled the purchase of a cellphone with the memory capable to record an hour long video.

