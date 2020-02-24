Jacob Obrecht: Missa Sub tuum praesidium

As we conclude our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Jacob Obrecht, we come to his Missa Sub tuum praesidium, which he wrote to honor the Most Blessed Virgin as Mediatrix of All Grace.

In this Mass, Obrecht has the soprano do the chant and the supporting voices, which following the Kyrie, increase in number for each part of the Mass, like Angels flocking to the Divine Worship.

At 5 P.M., FromRome.Info brings you a selection of sacred music from Catholic composers throughout the ages, for your edification and to help us all realize how profoundly inimical the Aggiornamento has been to Catholic worship.