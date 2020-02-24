Liturgy

It is a wonderful grace, to be able to be blessed by Jesus Christ in Person. This is what happens during the Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament in the Catholic Church. FromRome.Info recorded the Benediction which was done yesterday, by Don Enrico Maria Roncaglia, O.S.B., a priest who celebrates all the Sacraments in communion with Pope Benedict.

For those of you who would like to make a spiritual communion while watching this Video, here is a text, recommended by Br. Bugnolo:

A Spiritual communion

O Immaculate Queen of Heaven and Earth, Mother of God and Mediatrix of every grace: I believe that Thy dearly beloved Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, is truly, really, and substantially contained in the Most Blessed Sacrament. I love Him above all things and I long to receive Him into my heart. Since I cannot now receive Him sacramentally, be so good as to place Him spiritually in my soul.

O my Jesus, I embrace Thee as One who has already come, and I unite myself entirely to Thee. Never permit me to be separated from Thee. Amen.

 

