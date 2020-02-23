News, Videos

XVI. Benedek még mindig a pápa

This is the famous video by Brian Murphy, Why Benedict is still the pope, now with subtitles in Magyar, the native tongue of Hungary. Please share this with all your friends from Hungary.

You can find the complete transcription, in Magyar, of the above video at

http://godsplanforlife.org/pastoral/benedict_hu.html

You can find quick links to this video with subtitling in 10 other languages at

ppbxvi.org

which is the official site of the PPBXVI movement and has several documents each in multiple languages, which explain canonically and theologically, why Benedict is still the pope.

 

