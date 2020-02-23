The Clergy of Rome tacitly accept that Benedict XVI is the true pope

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

As I reported in the middle of November, I wrote more than 750 Cardinals, Bishops and Priests who are incardinated in the Diocese of Rome, and shared with them the canonical, theological, philosophical and textual evidence that the Declaratio of Feb. 11, 2013 did not separate Pope Benedict XVI from the office of the papacy.

It has been 3 months and 1 week since they received the brief. Since then NONE has contacted me to share with me any canonical or historical evidence to the contrary.

About 8 of them, while recognizing that the Declaratio does not contain an act which is in conformity with canon law, express the hope that the Holy Spirit will or has fixed any problem.

This means that the Clergy of Rome have tacitly accepted that Benedict XVI is the true pope and that the most ardent supporters of Bergoglio cannot think of 1 canonical argument to show the contrary.

This includes all the Canonists of the Diocese who serve in the Tribunals of the Diocese, all the Auxiliary Bishops, the Vicar and all the Cardinals who were made such by Pope Benedict XVI.

CREDITS: The Featured Image is a photo by Br. Bugnolo of Saint John Lateran and the Roman Curia, or HQ of the Diocese of Rome.

