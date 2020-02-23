In Italy there is Universal non-Acceptance

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

In Italy, wherever I go, I either meet Catholics who recognize that Bergoglio is not the pope. Some knew he was not the pope the day he was elected, as soon as he said, “Good Evening!” instead of imparting the Apostolic Blessing. Others recognized it when he refused to call himself the Roman Pontiff, and styled himself merely, Bishop of Rome. Others recognized it when he went to live at Santa Marta and not in the Papal Apartments. Others, when he began to preach Marxism instead of Christ.

Universal non-Acceptance

There is no universal acceptance in Italy. I would say that about 15% of practicing Catholics consider Bergoglio to be the true pope. That would not even win you an election!

And since according to some, universal acceptance is an infallible sign of a legitimate papal election, we must conclude that the election of Bergoglio was illegitimate for some reason.

Universal Acceptance

However, if you consider what Catholics think, here in Italy, once they are shown the actual text of the Declaratio and the actual text of the Canon on papal resignations, then you would have to say there is Universal Acceptance, however, but not the way Sisco or Salza want the reality to be. Because in such cases, and I have had more than a dozen occasions to test this as an Anthropologist, there is 100% unanimity that Benedict XVI is still the pope.

So, the next time you hear any supporter of Bergoglio, who cannot give a canonical argument in response to the question, Why is the Declaratio of Pope Benedict canonically effective of his loss of the petrine munus? and they take refuge in the theory of Universal Acceptance, remind them of the facts and the reality.

A Challenge to a Public Debate

I have challenged publicly the entire Catholic world to debate the Renunciation for more than a year, I think. No one has ever taken up the challenge. This is because they have neither the facts of history, nor of law, nor even the principles regarding the interpretation of laws on their side. A Public Debate would disprove their position logically, canonically, legally, philosophically, theologically and even on the principle of Universal Acceptance. And their refusal to debate me proves it.

