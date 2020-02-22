Feb. 22: Today on FromRome.Info Video — Don Enrico Roncaglia at Rome

THE FEAST OF

THE CHAIR OF SAINT PETER

There will be a host of News today. Here is the Schedule of Events. All times are Rome Time, which is 6 hours ahead of New York City, 9 hours ahead of San Francisco, and 10 hours behind Syndey Australia.

All broadcasts will be from the Hotel Palace Pineta, Rome, Italy, where Don Enrico Maria Roncaglia will be offering the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in union with Pope Benedict XVI, as part of a 2 day conference for those Catholics who have remained faithful to the Church, here at Rome.

Don Roncaglia is a Benedictine who celebrates Mass only in communion with Pope Benedict. He is known in Italy for his near daily transmissions of the Ancient Mass. A close collaborator with Don Alessandro Minutella, he gives a wonderful example to priests everyhere to NOT be afraid and speak out boldly in favor of Pope Benedict XVI.

5:30 PM — Don Roncaglia offers the Most Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in the true Roman Rite. Language: Latin — It is expected that Don Roncaglia will preach.

Following the Mass, Br. Bugnolo will attempt to interview Don Roncaglia in person.

Br. Bugnolo will be able to do a life transmission ONLY IF he gets another 500 subscribers on From Rome Info Video. Otherwise, there will be a series of short transmissions, recorded, about 15 minutes later than the actual events.

