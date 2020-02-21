Today on FromRome.Info Video

VIGIL OF THE FEAST OF

THE CHAIR OF SAINT PETER

There will be a host of News today. Here is the Schedule of Events. All times are Rome Time, which is 6 hours ahead of New York City, 9 hours ahead of San Francisco, and 10 hours behind Syndey Australia.

All broadcasts or live feeds will be from the Hotel Palace Pineta, Rome, Italy, where Don Alessandro Minutella, will be leading the Rosary and offering the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in union with Pope Benedict XVI, as part of a three day conference for those Catholics who have remained faithful to the Church, here at Rome.

1 PM — Br. Bugnolo interviews Catholics who were present at the Grex Vocum Event to hear their complaints about the events in the Church in the last 7 years. — Video will be uploaded after each interview. Language: Italian.

2:30 PM — Br. Bugnolo will upload short Videos on a variety of topics and speak with Catholics who want their voices heard. Language: English and Italian.

4 PM — LIVE — Don Minutella leading the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Language: Italian, or perhaps Latin.

4:30 PM — LIVE — Don Minutella offers the Most Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in the true Roman Rite. Language: Latin — It is expected that Don Minutella will preach.

5:30 PM — As opportunity presents, LIVE transmissions on a variety of topics until 8 P.M.

11:54 PM — 40 Days of Prayer against the Church of Darkness, from Santa Maria Maggiore, Rome. Language: Latin, Italian, English. — It is hoped that Don Minutella will be present. But unless From Rome Info Video has 1000 subscribers beforehand, the transmission will be recorded, not live.

+ + +