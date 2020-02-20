FromRome.Info Video gets Custom Channel

As of today, YouTube has granted FromRome.Info’s Video Channel its own custom URL:

https://www.youtube.com/FromRomeInfoVideo

with a nice and easy way to remember it: YouTube.com/From Rome Info Video, without the spaces, of course.

All the readers of FromRome.Info are encouraged to subscribe to our Video Channel at YouTube, so that FromRome.Info can grow its media services. Currently there are about 380 subscribers.

YouTube requires 1000 subscribers before it allows live video feeds via Cellphone, which is the only economical way of bringing you the news from anywhere in Rome.

Otherwise, the transmission of a single event, like Don Alessandro Minutella’s Mass, tomorrow, at the Hotel Palace Pineta, would cost FromRome.Info $925 USD for a few hours of live transmission, with the assistance of a professional crew.

So please subscribe and encourage all your friends to subscribe, even if they may only be interested in our future live broadcasts from Rome, such as surely will be needed as the Crisis in the Church grows or is resolved. Live broadcasts would be very beneficial for events of prayer such as the 40 Days of Prayer currently being recorded each night at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. Br. Bugnolo wants to provide you with this service, but you need to help him by recruiting subscriptions.

As FromRome.Info grows we hope to turn our video channel into a full time TV service for News and Catholic Issues here at Rome. But we can only do it with you. Help the uncontrolled Media grow, so you can hear the unvarnished truth.

FromRome.Info is run as a religious apostolate by Br. Alexis Bugnolo, a consecrated person of private vows, residing in the Diocese of Rome, Italy, and in communion with Pope Benedict. Br. Bugnolo keeps the Rule of Saint Francis, and thus receives no salary, health care or pension in consequence to his work at FromRome.Info.

+ + +